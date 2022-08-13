WAR IN UKRAINE: Heavy shelling in east | Russian struggles to replenish troops | Access to medicine blocked | Nuclear plant sparks global concern
Home » NHL News » US beats Austria 7-0,…

US beats Austria 7-0, improves to 3-0 in world junior

The Associated Press

August 13, 2022, 5:38 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Wyatt Kaiser and Carter Mazur each scored twice and the United States beat winless Austria 7-0 on Saturday to improve to 3-0 in group play in the world junior championship.

Matt Coronato, Red Savage and Sasha Pastujov also scored for the defending champion Americans. Andrew Oke stopped 11 shots in the first two periods and Remington Keopple made four saves in the third.

The U.S. will finish Group A play Sunday against Sweden.

Also Saturday, Canada faced the Czech Republic in Group A, and Germany played Switzerland in Group B.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NHL News | Other Sports News | Sports

Breaking down a few key recommendations from the Federal Salary Council

DHS marks expansion of bug bounty efforts with impending contract awards

VA set to grow its health care workforce with new pay incentives after Biden signs PACT Act

DEIA working group aims for more ‘comprehensive’ IG research

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up