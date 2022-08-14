WAR IN UKRAINE: Reporter: Tide of war unlikely to change soon | Russia struggles to replenish troops | Nuclear plant sparks global concern | Rebuilding starts with neighbors' help
Latvia beats Czechs to reach world junior quarterfinals

The Associated Press

August 14, 2022, 8:52 PM

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Ralfs Bergmanis had a hat trick and Latvia beat the Czech Republic 5-2 on Sunday to secure a quarterfinal spot in the world junior championship.

Latvia (1-2-1) was third in Group A, a spot ahead of the Czech Republic (1-2-1). Latvia got into the event when Russia and Belarus were expelled.

Earlier, Kasper Simontaival had two goals and an assist in Finland’s 9-3 victory over Slovakia in Group A. Joel Maatta also scored twice for Finland (2-1). Slovakia finished 0-3-1.

The United States faced Sweden in Group B lead in the late game.

