Denmark stuns Canada at hockey worlds, Czechs beat US

TAMPERE, Finland (AP) — Denmark beat Canada for the first time in a 3-2 upset win at the world ice…

TAMPERE, Finland (AP) — Denmark beat Canada for the first time in a 3-2 upset win at the world ice hockey championship on Monday, while the United States slumped in a loss to the Czech Republic.

Sebastian Dahm’s 29 saves helped Denmark to hold on to stun Canada and move into contention for a place in the quarterfinals.

Canada can no longer qualify as the top seeded team in Group A and will need to beat France on Tuesday to be sure of reaching the last eight.

Denmark plays Slovakia needing to avoid a loss in regulation.

The United States must wait to qualify for the quarterfinals after a bruising 1-0 loss to the Czechs in both teams’ second-to-last game of group play.

Matej Blümel scored on a breakaway at 7:53 of the first period and goaltender Karel Vejmelka stopped 24 shots as the Czechs held on for their first shutout in the championship. Jeremy Swayman saved 15 of 16 for the U.S.

The loss meant the U.S. players could miss the quarterfinals in the unlikely event they lose to Norway on Tuesday and Latvia beats Sweden.

The U.S. was coming off an overtime win over Sweden and is 4-2 in group play, with the other loss coming against Olympic champion Finland.

Austria scored five third-period goals in a dramatic comeback to win 5-3 over Britain, which is relegated from the world championship division for 2023.

Kazakhstan beat Italy 5-2 to stay in the world championship for next year at the winless Italians’ expense.

___

More AP sports coverage from Europe: https://apnews.com/hub/sports-europe and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.