Robert Thomas scores in overtime, Blues beat Wild 4-3

The Associated Press

April 8, 2022, 11:02 PM

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Robert Thomas scored at 1:27 of overtime to give the St. Louis Blues a 4-3 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Friday night.

Thomas took a pass from Vladimir Tarasenko and scored on a slap shot from the left faceoff circle.

The Blues overcame a 3-1 deficit to leapfrog Minnesota in the Central Division standings in the battle for home ice in the first round of the playoffs.

Brayden Schenn, Pavel Buchnevich and Justin Faulk also scored for St. Louis, and Ville Husso made 35 saves.

Faulk snapped in a wrist shot from the left faceoff circle at 4:16 of third to pull the Blues within one. Schenn tied it at with 9:32 left. He skated down left side, cut to the middle beat Talbot high with a backhander.

Kirill Kaprizov scored his 41st goal for Minnesota to move within a goal of tying the Wild season record held by Marian Gaborik (2007-08) and Eric Staal (2017-18). Kevin Fiala and Jacob Middleton also scored for Minnesota, and Cam Talbot made 24 saves.

The Blues have a four-game winning streak and are on a 6-0-1 run.

ICE CHIPS

Two St. Louis Cardinals were shown on the videoboard and the crowd erupted. Albert Pujols received a standing ovation as he tipped his cap to the fans. Catcher Yadier Molina was wearing a Vladimir Tarasenko jersey and a stocking cap and waving his arms to the fans. … St. Louis improved to 2-7 in overtime. Minnesota fell to 7-1.

UP NEXT

Wild: Host Los Angeles on Sunday.

Blues: Host New York Islanders on Saturday night.

