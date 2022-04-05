Panarin sets up 2, Kreider gets 47th as Rangers beat Devils

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Artemi Panarin set up two first-period power-play goals for his 64th and 65th assists of the…

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Artemi Panarin set up two first-period power-play goals for his 64th and 65th assists of the season and the New York Rangers posted a 3-1 victory over cross-river rival New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night.

Chris Kreider scored his 47th goal of the season and Ryan Strome got one in his return from an injury, while Alexandar Georgiev made 20 saves in winning his fifth straight start. New York improved to 5-1-1 in their last seven games.

Defenseman Justin Braun, acquired in a trade-deadline deal with Philadelphia, scored his first goal as a Ranger to give New York a two-goal margin.

Yegor Sharangovich scored the Devils’ lone goal — giving them a 1-0 lead at 6:56 in the first for his 20th of the season. He stole the puck from Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba in the New York zone and beat Georgiev with a backhander on the unassisted tally.

Three minutes later, Sharangovich got into a fight with Braden Schneider after the Rangers defenseman delivered a hard check on Jesper Boqvist in front of the Devils bench. Sharangovich got 17 minutes in penalties and a cut on his head, and did not return.

Strome, who missed the last four games with a lower-body injury, tied it up on the ensuing power play after taking a Kreider pass and beating Nico Daws in close.

Kreider gave New York the lead for good with a deflection in front. New York was playing a man up, and Panarin had the primary assist.

Braun scored on a slapper from the left point in the third period. Daws finished with 14 saves.

New Jersey announced during the first intermission that leading goal-scorer Jack Hughes is out for the rest of the season due to a left knee injury. Hughes was hurt Sunday in the second period when he was checked along the boards in his own zone by Islanders forward Oliver Wahlstrom.

RANGERS RECORD

Kreider is tied with Mark Messier for sixth in franchise history for goals in a season single season. Jaromir Jagr set the Rangers’ record of 54 in 2005-06. Adam Graves had 52 in 1993-94, while Vic Hadfield had 50 in 1971-72. Mike Gartner is fourth with 49 in 1990-91 and Pierre Larouche rounds out the top five with 48 in 1983-84. Messier had 47 in 1995-96.

NOTES

Along with Hughes, Nathan Bastian also missed the game with a lower-body injury incurred against the Islanders. … The goal was Strome’s first since March 22 against the Devils here. … The Devils outshot New York 6-1 in the second period. … The Rangers won three of the four games in the season series.

UP NEXT:

Rangers: Host Penguins on Thursday night.

Devils: Finish four-game homestand against Montreal.

