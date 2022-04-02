McDavid’s OT goal gives Oilers 6-5 victory over Blues

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Connor McDavid’s second goal of the game 1:11 into overtime lifted the Edmonton Oilers to a…

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Connor McDavid’s second goal of the game 1:11 into overtime lifted the Edmonton Oilers to a 6-5 win over the St. Louis Blues on Friday night.

Zach Hyman also scored two goals, Evander Kane had a goal and two assists, Darnell Nurse had a goal and an assist, and Mike Smith made 31 saves in the Oilers’ ninth straight home victory.

The win came after Edmonton blew a three-goal lead in the first period.

Pavel Buchnevich scored twice, and Robert Thomas and Ivan Barbashev had a goal and an assist for St. Louis, which had a two-game winning streak ended. Brayden Schenn also scored. Jordan Binnington allowed four goals on 13 shots before being replaced by Ville Husso in the opening period. Husso finished with 25 saves.

The Oilers got off to a fast start, with Hyman scoring on Edmonton’s first shot on goal at 1:50 of the first period.

Buchnevich tied it at 1 at 4:29 when scored on a wraparound shot.

Edmonton made it 2-1 30 seconds later when Hyman scored off the stick of Blues defenseman Marco Scandella.

Kane and McDavid made it 4-1 through one period.

Thomas cut the Blues’ deficit at 1:54 of the second period, and Schenn made it 4-3 when his shot went in from the right faceoff circle.

Nurse made it 5-3 at 17:13 when he scored off the rebound of a shot by Kane.

Buchnevich made it a one-goal game at 2:06 of the third period. Barbashev tied it at 5 at 8:36 when he tipped in a pass from Saad.

Blues: Travel to Calgary to face the Flames on Saturday night.

Oilers: At Anaheim on Sunday night to take on the Ducks.

