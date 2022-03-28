RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Remark on Putin's power about 'moral outrage' | Ukrainians brace for attack on Odesa | Ukraine refugees near 4 million | How to help
Home » NHL News » Thompson winner with 10.6…

Thompson winner with 10.6 left, Sabres rally past Blackhawks

The Associated Press

March 28, 2022, 11:39 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — Tage Thompson scored the tiebreaking goal on a fortunate bounce with 10.6 seconds left and the Buffalo Sabres rallied from four down to beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-5 on Monday night.

Victor Olofsson had two goals and an assist to help the Sabres win for the first time in three games. Kyle Okposo, Vinnie Hinostroza and Alex Tuch also scored for Buffalo.

Thompson, the team leader with 28 goals, broke his stick on a shot from left wing. The puck caromed off the boards behind the net and hit Chicago goaltender Kevin Lankinen’s left skate before going in.

Tuch forged Buffalo’s second tie of the night with a slot deflection of Olofsson’s pass with 2:14 to play. Olofsson took Casey Middlestadt’s feed and relayed it to Tuch.

Alex DeBrincat gave Chicago a 5-4 advantage midway through the third period with his 38th goal of the season and fourth in four games, but the Blackhawks blew yet another lead.

Calvin de Haan, Sam Lafferty, Jonathan Toews and Seth Jones also scored for Chicago, which led 4-0 in the second.

Buffalo’s comeback began when Olofsson scored twice in just under six minutes, beating Lankinen on a one-timer from the right circle with the Sabres on a power play, then sending a wrist shot over Lankinen’s glove from the left circle 10:24 into the second.

Buffalo cut the deficit to 4-3 on Okposo’s deflection of Dylan Cozens’ shot at 14:32, a drive that caromed off the right skate of Blackhawks defenseman Erik Gustafsson just before it beat Lankinen.

The Sabres tied it on former Blackhawk and Chicago native Hinostroza’s 11th goal, a tip rebound off a slot scramble 2:39 into the third.

Lankinen made 29 saves. Dustin Tokarski had 15 for Buffalo.

The Blackhawks dominated the first 22 minutes, scoring four times on nine shots. Then the Sabres countered with a 15-shot second period and pulled within a goal after 40 minutes.

De Haan opened the scoring at 7:53 of the first, converting Taylor Raddysh’s feed. Lafferty made it 2-0 at 13:44 with a deflection of Jake McCabe’s point shot.

The Blackhawks led 3-0 on Toews’ 10th goal of the season in his 999th NHL game. His power-play backhand was set up by Philipp Kurashev on a give-and-go with 3:05 left in the first.

At 1:21 of the second, Jones’ three-quarter speed wrist shot beat Tokarski to make it 4-0.

NOTES: De Haan’s goal gave him two in a season for the first time since 2016-17. The defenseman had scored once in each of the last four seasons. … Buffalo C Colin Miller went into COVID-19 protocol on Sunday. … Chicago forward Tyler Johnson came off injured reserve and out of concussion protocol before the game, going back in the lineup on the third line. … Chicago F Kirby Dach didn’t dress because of a non-COVID-19 illness.

UP NEXT

The Sabres open a four-game homestand against Winnipeg on Wednesday.

The Blackhawks begin a two-game road swing at Florida on Thursday.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NHL News | Sports

GSA approves sale of Trump Hotel lease, after years of scrutiny from watchdogs

White House 2023 budget request prioritizes more staff for CISA, funding for zero trust security measures

For feds, White House 2023 budget request is more than just the 4.6% pay raise

DoD budget contains big pay raise and largest research investment ever

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up