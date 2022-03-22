MacKinnon scores in OT, Avalanche beat Oilers, 3-2

DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon scored 52 seconds into overtime to lift the Colorado Avalanche to a 3-2 win over…

DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon scored 52 seconds into overtime to lift the Colorado Avalanche to a 3-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Monday night.

MacKinnon, who also had an assist, came into the zone on a 2-on-1 with Cale Makar. Makar fed MacKinnon, who’s shot beat Mike Smith for his 22nd of the season to win it.

Mikko Rantanen had two goals, Makar finished with two assists and Darcy Kuemper stopped 23 shots in the fourth straight win for the Avalanche.

Edmonton, which is just four points ahead of Dallas for the last playoff spot in the Western Conference, had won five in a row.

Kailer Yamamoto had a goal and an assist and Evander Kane also scored for the Oilers. Smith finished with 28 saves.

Rantanen gave Colorado the lead in the first period and answered Yamamoto’s tying goal — his 16th of the season — early in the second period with his 31st to tie his career high set in the 2019-20 campaign.

Yamamoto helped Edmonton tie it again when he pounced on a turnover, fed Kane, who was all alone in front of the Avalanche net and beat Kuemper for his 13th of the season at 9:01 of the second.

MINOR MOVES

Colorado and Edmonton made deadline deals Monday but neither team made a big splash. The Avalanche acquired forwards Artturi Lehkonen and Andre Cogliano from Montreal and San Jose, respectively, for draft picks and prospects. The moves add depth to the third and fourth lines.

The Oilers also made two separate trades, getting defenseman Brett Kulak from the Canadiens for William Lagesson and two later-round draft picks, and fourth-line center Derick Brassard from Philadelphia.

All four players were scratches Monday night.

NOTES: Colorado C Nico Sturm and D Josh Manson, acquired in separate deals last week, made their home debuts Monday night. … Oilers C Connor McDavid extended his points streak to six games with an assist. … Avalanche D Ryan Murray left the game in the first period with an upper-body injury and didn’t return. Kurtis MacDermid moved from LW to defense.

UP NEXT

Oilers: At Dallas on Tuesday night.

Avalanche: Host Vancouver on Wednesday night.

