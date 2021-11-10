Golden Knights top Kraken 4-2 for 6th victory in 8 games

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Shea Theodore and Reilly Smith scored 46 seconds apart early in the third period to lift…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Shea Theodore and Reilly Smith scored 46 seconds apart early in the third period to lift the Vegas Golden Knights over the Seattle Kraken 4-2 on Tuesday night.

It was the second meeting of the NHL’s two newest franchises. Vegas beat Seattle on opening night, 4-3.

After a 1-4 start to the season, Vegas is on a 6-2-0 surge.

Theodore one-timed a pass from Jonathan Marchessault past Kraken goalie Chris Driedger just 30 seconds into the third to break a 2-all tie. Smith scored less than a minute later when he deflected a one-touch pass from Marchessault on a power play.

It was Marchessault’s third multi-point performance in six games.

Alex Pietrangelo and Evgeni Dadanov also scored for the Golden Knights (7-6-0). Robin Lehner, who has won three straight and five of his last six starts, made 25 saves.

Jordan Eberle and Yanni Gourde scored for Seattle (4-8-1). Driedger, making his first start and second appearance of the season, stopped 19 shots.

In a matchup of teams with the two worst power plays in the league, both scored with the man-advantage. Seattle went 1 for 4, and Vegas finished 1 for 2.

Eberle put Seattle on top early when he corralled a rebound off Lehner and backhanded the puck into an empty net for his seventh goal in seven games.

Pietrangelo tied the game after skating to the high slot and wristing a shot over Driedger’s glove with 26 seconds left in the first.

Near the end of a relatively sluggish second period, Seattle briefly took a 2-1 lead when Gourde took a pass from Brandon Tanev and flipped the puck past Lehner. Dadanov tied it 15 seconds later when he chipped a loose puck near the crease past Driedger.

NOTES: Paul Cotter made his NHL debut for Vegas, skating on the fourth line with Brett Howden and Jonas Rondbjerg. … In his first game back from a lower-body injury, Marcus Johannson assisted on Eberle’s goal. Johansson’s last game was in Vegas on opening night of the season. … Jack Eichel, the newest Golden Knight, attended the game and cranked the rally siren before the opening puck drop. … Tanev’s assist was his 100th career point.

Seattle: Opens a six-game homestand vs. Anaheim on Thursday.

Vegas: Plays the second of a six-game homestand vs. Minnesota on Thursday.

