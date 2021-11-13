Batherson scores twice, Senators beat Penguins 6-3

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Drake Batherson had two goals and two assists, and the Ottawa Senators defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins…

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Drake Batherson had two goals and two assists, and the Ottawa Senators defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-3 Saturday night to end a four-game losing streak.

Zach Sanford, Michael Del Zotto, Parker Kelly and Tim Stutzle also scored for the Senators, while Jacob Bernard-Docker and Lassi Thomson each picked up their first points in the NHL with assists. Del Zotto also had an assist, Thomas Chabot had two assists and Filip Gustavsson made 28 saves for the win.

Evan Rodrigues scored twice and Kasperi Kapanen once for the Penguins, and Casey DeSmith turned aside 18 of 23 shots.

Batherson scored at 9:40 of the third period to give the Senators a 5-0 lead, but Kapanen and Rodrigues scored at 11:49 and 12:55, respectively, and Rodrigues scored again just over three minutes later to make it 5-3.

Batherson scored an empty-net goal at 19:11 to seal the victory.

The Senators broke open the game in the second period with four goals, three in under six minutes.

Sanford opened the scoring at 5:21, beating DeSmith on a rebound. Del Zotto scored his first of the season and first of two power-play goals in the period when he beat DeSmith with a point shot off a faceoff at 10:40.

Just 27 seconds later Kelly scored his first of the year to give the Senators a 3-0 lead. But the biggest goal came from Stutzle, with his first in 16 games dating back to a hat trick last May against Winnipeg. A pass toward the front of the net was blocked but went directly to Stutzle, who quickly beat DeSmith short side on the power play.

The was no scoring in the first period, although that wasn’t from lack of opportunities, especially for the Penguins. Gustavsson stopped Jason Zucker on a breakaway and shortly after that the Penguins had a 5-on-3 advantage for 1:38, but not only did they not score, they managed just two shots on goal.

Notes: With several players in COVID-19 protocols, the Senators called up F Andrew Agozzino and defensemen Jacob Bernard-Docker and Maxence Guenette. … Scratches for the Senators were D Nikita Zaitsev and forwards Agozzino and Scott Sabourin. … The Penguins were without forwards Sam Lafferty and Dominik Simon as well as goaltender Tristan Jarry.

