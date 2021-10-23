Coronavirus News: Fairfax Co. votes to increase substitute teacher pay | Is it time to get a COVID-19 booster? Which one? | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » NHL News » Perreault has hat trick,…

Perreault has hat trick, Canadiens top Red Wings for 1st win

The Associated Press

October 23, 2021, 10:03 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MONTREAL (AP) — Mathieu Perreault had a hat trick and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Detroit Red Wings 6-1 on Saturday night to end their season-opening losing streak at five.

Perreault, Christian Dvorak and Mike Hoffman all scored their first goals in Canadiens uniforms. Defenseman Sami Niku also earned his first points in his first start, finishing with two assists.

Jake Allen made 26 saves for Montreal.

Detroit goalie Thomas Greiss was pulled in the second period after conceding five goals on 17 shots. Alex Nedeljkovic stopped all six shots in relief.

Montreal gave up a power play early in the first period and the Red Wings took no time to find the opening goal, with Larkin beating Allen into the upper right-hand corner.

Ben Chiarot responded for Canadiens with 5:50 to go in the first period. The defenseman scored off a cross-ice pass from Jonathan Drouin.

The Canadiens scored two goals in a game for the first time this season when Hoffman connected on a power play.

UP NEXT

Detroit: At Chicago on Sunday in the second of a three-game trip.

Montreal: Tuesday at Seattle to face the expansion Kraken.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NHL News | Sports

Agencies get new guidance for securing mobile devices on international travel

DoD civilians will be suspended without pay and then fired if they do not get vaccinated

From recruitment to retention, Army puts more management focus on civilian workforce

FLRA nominees pledge expeditious action on backlog of unfair labor practice complaints

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up