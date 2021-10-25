Olofsson scores twice, Sabres beat Lightning 5-1

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Victor Olofsson scored two goals and Craig Anderson made 35 saves for the Buffalo Sabres in…

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Victor Olofsson scored two goals and Craig Anderson made 35 saves for the Buffalo Sabres in a 5-1 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday night.

Drake Caggiula, Vinnie Hinostroza and Robert Hagg also scored for the Sabres in their first win against the Lightning in eight meetings. Tage Thompson had two assists.

Bouncing back from a 2-1 overtime loss in their road opener at New Jersey on Saturday, the Sabres continued their strong start by beating the two-time Stanley Cup champions to improve to 4-1-0 at home.

Alex Killorn had a goal for the Lightning, who opened a back-to-back trip with their first road loss of the season. Brian Elliott stopped 20 shots in his Tampa Bay debut.

Caggiula bounced in a wrist shot off the far post to beat Elliott on an unassisted breakaway with 38 seconds left in the second, giving the Sabres a 2-1 lead during a period when they did not have a shot on goal for the first 13 minutes.

Hinostroza added on his first goal with the Sabres in the early stages of the third period, taking the puck from Tampa Bay’s Mathieu Joseph and beating Elliott with a wrist shot from the high slot.

Olofsson’s goal off the rebound from Thompson’s shot put Buffalo ahead less than two minutes into the game. Olofsson added a goal into the empty net with 2:30 remaining for his fourth of the season.

Hagg had an empty-net goal with 5:35 to go, six seconds after the Lightning pulled Elliott for an extra attacker.

The Lightning scored in the opening period for the first time in six games when Killorn got up from his knees to knock in the rebound from Ryan McDonagh’s point shot with 1:34 left in the first.

LINEUP CHANGES

Lightning forward Pat Maroon did not make the trip to Buffalo following the birth of his daughter. … Alex Barré-Boulet returned to the Tampa Bay lineup after being claimed on waivers from Seattle. He started the season with the Lightning before getting waived and spending 11 days on the Kraken roster.

UP NEXT

Lightning: Conclude back-to-back trip at Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

Sabres: Visit Anaheim Ducks on Thursday to begin four-game trip.

