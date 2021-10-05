Coronavirus News: How risky are large outdoor events? | Montgomery Co. positivity rate dips | Doctors frustrated over misinformation | Who's vaccinated in DMV? | Latest cases in DC region
Home » NHL News » Canada's women fall 5-1…

Canada’s women fall 5-1 in exhibition vs. men’s junior team

The Associated Press

October 5, 2021, 1:49 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TRAIL, British Columbia (AP) — Sarah Fillier scored the only goal for Canada’s women’s hockey team in a 5-1 loss to the men’s junior A-level Trail Smoke Eaters in an exhibition game on Monday night.

Fillier scored 1:06 into the first period for Canada.

Emerance Maschmeyer stopped 27 of- 2 shots in the first two periods before giving way to Kristen Campbell, who stopped all eight shots she face in the third period.

Zach Michaelis had a goal and two assists to lead the Smoke Eaters. Christian Lowe, Brady Hunter, Corey Cunningham and Quinn Disher rounded out the scoring.

Evan Fradette made 22 saves.

Canada was scoreless on two power-play chances. The Smoke Eaters scored on one of their two extra-man advantages.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NHL News | Sports

OPM recommends disciplinary options for employees who fail to comply with federal vaccine mandate

USPS pilot expands postal banking services after years of skepticism

Senate lawmakers introduce FISMA reforms, including cyber incident reporting for agencies, contractors

VA extending pandemic IT mindset to continue modernization acceleration

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up