Swiss top Russia 3-2 to reach semis at women’s hockey worlds

The Associated Press

August 28, 2021, 4:21 PM

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Switzerland reached the semifinals of women’s world hockey championship, beating Russia 3-2 on Saturday on an overtime goal by Laura Zimmerman.

Her goal at 5:29 in overtime sent the Swiss into Monday’s semifinals. Switzerland’s previous best result in the world championship was a bronze medal in 2012. The Swiss also won an Olympic bronze in 2014.

Sinja Leeman fed Zimmerman, who one-timed the puck past Valeria Merkusheva for Switzerland’s first win of the tournament.

In Saturday’s later quarterfinals, it was the United States vs. Japan, Canada vs. Germany and Finland vs. the Czech Republic.

Russia led 2-0 after the opening period on goals from Yelizaveta Rodnova at 1:18 and Ilona Markova at 8:32. Evelina Raselli at 9:30 and Phoebe Staenz at 17:44 of the third period drew Switzerland even.

Swiss goalie Andrea Braendli was pulled early after giving up two goals on three shots. Saskia Maurer stopped all 28 shots she faced in relief in the victory.

The Swiss were without top scorer Alina Muller, who injured her ankle in the team’s first preliminary-round game, a loss to Russia.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

