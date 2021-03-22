Nedeljkovic, Hurricanes shut out Blue Jackets 3-0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Martin Necas scored in his 100th NHL game, Alex Nedeljkovic earned his second career shutout and…

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Martin Necas scored in his 100th NHL game, Alex Nedeljkovic earned his second career shutout and the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-0 on Monday night to snap a three-game losing streak.

Brady Skjei added his first goal of the season and Jesper Fast also scored to help the Hurricanes improve to 1-0-2 in a four-game series between the teams.

Nedeljkovic, an Ohio native, stopped 19 shots for his second shutout this season and beat Columbus for the third time. Carolina lost twice to the Blue Jackets in overtime at home last weekend.

The Hurricanes, who won eight in a row before their recent three-game slide, have earned at least one point in 11 of their last 12 games.

Skjei got the Hurricanes on the board at 9:13 of the first period, burying the rebound of Sebastian Aho’s shot from the blue line.

Fast made it 2-0 at 6:39 of the second with a stick-side tip-in off Brett Pesce’s shot. Necas scored at 8:02 of the period.

Joonas Korpisalo made 25 saves but lost for the fourth time in his last five starts.

The teams wrap up their four-game series Thursday.

