Veteran tight end Darren Waller agrees to 1-year deal with Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Veteran tight end Darren Waller has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the Carolina…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Veteran tight end Darren Waller has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the Carolina Panthers.

Rosenhaus Sports, the agency that represents Waller, sent a post on X confirming the deal Wednesday.

Waller came out of retirement last year after the Miami Dolphins acquired him from the New York Giants. He caught 24 passes for 283 yards and six touchdowns in nine games before getting placed on injured reserve with a groin issue.

Waller, who turns 34 on Sept. 13, has 374 career catches for 4,407 yards and 26 touchdowns. He made a Pro Bowl in 2020, when he caught 107 passes for 1,196 yards and nine touchdowns with the Las Vegas Raiders.

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