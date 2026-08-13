Steelers reunite with linebacker Elandon Roberts, signing the veteran to a 1-year deal

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Elandon Roberts is back in Pittsburgh. The Steelers signed the veteran linebacker to a one-year deal on…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Elandon Roberts is back in Pittsburgh.

The Steelers signed the veteran linebacker to a one-year deal on Thursday, reuniting him with the club he spent two seasons with in 2023 and 2024.

The 32-year-old Roberts had been a free agent after playing for the Las Vegas Raiders last season.

Roberts has 694 tackles, with 14 1/2 sacks and one interception during his 10-year career. He won a pair of Super Bowls with New England in 2016 and 2018 before moving on to Miami and then Pittsburgh.

Roberts, whom former Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin described as a “tooth chipper” for his physical style of play against the run, started 29 games across his two seasons in Pittsburgh. He joins an inside linebacker group that includes Patrick Queen, Payton Wilson and Cole Holcomb.

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