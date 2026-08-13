Rams All-Pro Puka Nacua misses practice with muscle soreness. McVay expects him to return next week

LOS ANGELES (AP) — All-Pro wide receiver Puka Nacua is expected to return to practice next week with the Los…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — All-Pro wide receiver Puka Nacua is expected to return to practice next week with the Los Angeles Rams after sitting out Thursday’s workout with muscle soreness.

Nacua was hurt during the Rams’ joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday, leaving the field early. He worked out on the side Thursday while the Rams held their final practice before traveling to Kansas City for their preseason opener against the Chiefs on Saturday.

Head coach Sean McVay said Nacua felt the soreness in his psoas — a muscle that runs from the back through the pelvis to the legs.

“Puka is doing good,” McVay said. “We’re just being smart with him. Expect him to be back next week, ready to go.”

Nacua is heading into his fourth season with the Rams in the final year of his rookie contract, but he has been a full participant in training camp and preseason workouts. The two-time Pro Bowl selection led the NFL with 129 receptions last season and ranked second with 1,715 yards receiving.

Defensive end Myles Garrett also skipped Thursday’s practice to rest his knee, which has swelled at times during the past month with the Rams. Garrett also is expected to be in practice next week.

Nacua and Garrett would not have played in the Rams’ opener regardless of their health status, since McVay historically doesn’t allow his most important players to participate in any preseason games.

Stetson Bennett will start the Rams’ preseason opener at quarterback, while rookie first-round pick Ty Simpson also will play, McVay said.

The Rams haven’t officially named a backup for NFL MVP Matthew Stafford, but Bennett has filled the role throughout training camp. Bennett, a fourth-round pick in 2023, has yet to take an NFL snap in the regular season following his decorated career as a two-time national champion at the University of Georgia.

“Just want to see command from both those guys — consistently making good decisions, playing within the timing and rhythm of whatever that play is,” McVay said.

McVay said first-year offensive coordinator Nate Scheelhaase will call the Rams’ plays against the Chiefs. McVay has called the Rams’ plays in the regular season throughout his tenure, but he sometimes delegates the role to assistants in the preseason.

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