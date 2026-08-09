Panthers sign QB Kyle Trask with Hall of Fame game hero Haynes King sidelined

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers signed Kyle Trask as a third quarterback on Sunday with Hall of Fame…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers signed Kyle Trask as a third quarterback on Sunday with Hall of Fame game hero Haynes King expected to miss time with a hamstring injury.

Trask gives the Panthers a third QB behind starter Bryce Young and backup Kenny Pickett.

Trask has familiarity with Panthers offensive coordinator Brad Idzik, having spent the last three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He has limited game experience, with only 11 career pass attempts during his career.

King, an undrafted rookie out of Georgia Tech, ran in from the 5 on the final play to give the Panthers a dramatic 33-30 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night in Canton, Ohio, to kick off the NFL preseason.

The Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Year last season, King was 21 of 34 for 180 yards and two touchdowns. He ran for 39 yards and the winning score.

Panthers coach Dave Canales said King strained his hamstring on the final play and will not play Saturday against the Buffalo Bills.

Panthers starters to play 10-20 plays vs. Bills

Carolina quarterback Bryce Young and the rest of the team’s starters will play about 10-20 plays against the Bills, depending on the flow of the game, according to Canales.

The starters did not play against the Cardinals.

“I’m excited to just go out there with the guys,” Young said after practice Sunday. “Any time you get to play live football it’s a privilege. especially after last week and just to be around it. You get that itch again.”

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