Lions sign former Pro Bowl LB Devin White following his productive 2025 season with Raiders

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Lions signed free-agent linebacker Devin White on Saturday. The Lions announced the signing on their…

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Lions signed free-agent linebacker Devin White on Saturday.

The Lions announced the signing on their X account, but provided no details of the deal.

The 28-year-old White recorded a career-high 174 tackles for the Las Vegas Raiders last season. White, a first-round draft pick by Tampa Bay in 2019, was a Pro Bowl selection for the Buccaneers in 2021. White played five seasons for Tampa Bay before playing for Houston in 2024 and then enjoying the career revival with the Raiders.

White has started in 93 of 100 career games in seven seasons. He started all 17 games for the Raiders last season and his 174 tackles ranked third in the NFL. He added 2.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one interception.

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