Jaxson Dart approaching training camp with an eye on preventing another Giants losing season

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (AP) — After taking part in John Harbaugh’s first training camp practice with the New York…

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (AP) — After taking part in John Harbaugh’s first training camp practice with the New York Giants last week, Jaxson Dart did not want to make too many premature judgements about the veteran coach’s demeanor, which he expects to evolve with time.

One thing the second-year quarterback has picked up over the past several months is Harbaugh’s mentality.

“He just wants to, obviously, win,” Dart said. “He’s got a chip on his shoulder.”

So does Dart, who chalks it up to his rookie year not going well. The Giants lost eight of his first 12 NFL starts, finished 4-13 and after an offseason of organizational upheaval, he is determined to avoid a repeat losing performance.

That process starts in camp, where this time Dart is the undisputed starter at football’s most important position, a long way from taking second- and third-team snaps behind Russell Wilson and sometimes even Jameis Winston a year ago. At 23, he’s still young and inexperienced — and leaning into those facts.

“There’s a lot that I’ve got to still learn,” Dart said. “I’m trying to keep everything around me simple: from the things that I give my attention to, to my daily (practice and) study habits. That’s just me trying to continue to grow because I saw what it was like last year for a tough season. It was new for my career, and I want to make sure that doesn’t happen again.”

Also new for Dart are incoming offensive coordinator Matt Nagy, QBs coach Brian Callahan and a host of new wide receivers.

With Nagy’s arrival comes a system that is different from the one Mike Kafka ran last season while in that job and after taking over as interim coach when Brian Daboll was fired. Such a big change early in Dart’s career provides another challenge, though it’s one general manager Joe Schoen pointed out that Chicago’s Caleb Williams and New England’s Drake Maye handled smoothly.

The lack of continuity makes it difficult to handicap expectations, though the Giants have high hopes for Dart regardless of who’s calling the plays.

“Just continue to build off of last season,” Schoen said. ”He played at a high level throughout last season, so, (we hope to) continue to see him to ascend. Really good staff, really good plan, scheme in place and excited for his Year 2 and how he does.”

Dart as a rookie completed 63.7% of his passes for 2,272 yards, 15 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also ran for 487 yards and nine TDs and took a few big hits along the way — including one that concussed and sidelined him for two games.

Growing every day is how Dart answered a question about what he expects of himself, and that includes better risk-reward decisions that a lot of mobile quarterbacks figure out (or don’t) along the way.

With Nagy in charge, it also means more plays under center instead of out of a shotgun formation. That adjustment is ongoing.

“It’s been something that we’ve really pushed and really got a ton of reps at this offseason,” Dart said. “There are a few things mechanically that are different. Probably just the biggest thing is a little bit of footwork landmarks in the pocket. (But) I’m feeling really good with the track that we’re on, and I’m feeling comfortable.”

That comfort is slowly building with new wideouts like Odell Beckham Jr., Calvin Austin, Darnell Mooney and JuJu Smith-Schuster. A similar familiarization process is also needed with Malik Nabers, who went down with a torn ACL in his right knee less than one full half into Dart’s first start on Sept. 28.

Dart said he and Nabers talked and watched a lot of video over the past few months, which he hopes will help the two establish a strong on-field rapport quickly when New York’s No. 1 receiver is fully healthy.

Being the face of the franchise and the leadership responsibilities that come with playing QB also make it incumbent on Dart to interact with teammates everywhere on the roster. His coach likes what he has seen so far in that department.

“He’s a charismatic guy, but he wants to win and he expects everybody else to want to win,” Harbaugh said. “We’ve got a bunch of guys that respond, but also a bunch of guys that feel the same way, so I just think he’s got a good relationship with the guys.”

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