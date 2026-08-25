Giants receiver Calvin Austin carted off after getting injured at training camp

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants wide receiver Calvin Austin was carted off the field during a training…

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants wide receiver Calvin Austin was carted off the field during a training camp practice Tuesday after appearing to injure his right knee.

Austin, 27, was having a strong camp and preseason and looked to be on track for at least a prominent role on offense, if not a starting spot. That allowed him to stand out at a crowded position with plenty of uncertainty from Malik Nabers coming off a torn ACL to Odell Beckham Jr. fighting to make the roster.

If he’s out, Austin’s absence could affect the numbers game at the position, with Beckham and Braxton Berrios among those on the roster bubble.

Austin was in his first camp with the Giants after signing a $1.5 million contract with them for this season. He had 89 catches for 1,140 yards and nine touchdowns in 51 games, counting the playoffs, over his first three NFL seasons, all with Pittsburgh.

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