Allen gives Browns up-close view of franchise QB as Watson-Sanders battle nears finish

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — As the Browns’ clumsy starting quarterback competition winds down, they got an up-close view at what…

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — As the Browns’ clumsy starting quarterback competition winds down, they got an up-close view at what a franchise QB looks like.

Josh Allen reminded them what’s missing.

Despite not having two of his top wide receivers due to injuries, Buffalo’s star QB showed typical poise and precision while working against Cleveland’s solid defense as the Bills and Browns held a joint practice Thursday in advance of their weekend exhibition.

Allen connected with tight end Dalton Kincaid for a long touchdown and the Bills, one of the AFC’s preseason Super Bowl favorites, made more big plays than the Browns, who are nearing a decision on who will be their No. 1 QB.

“It was good to see guys step up, go out there and make some plays,” Allen said in assessing the session, which included plenty of trash talk but no fights. “The tight ends had a really good day. I didn’t get to see a lot of the defense, but it seemed like we were flying around, having a lot of energy.

“When you have a joint practice like this, all you want to see is guys flying around and making plays on the ball and we did that today.”

As for the Browns’ ongoing quarterback battle, Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders each had bright moments and a few they’d like to do over. They essentially split the snaps against Buffalo’s starting defense, giving first-year coach Todd Monken more information.

Monken gave Watson, whose had an injury-riddled tenure with Cleveland, the start in last week’s exhibition opener at Chicago. He’s giving Sanders the nod on Saturday against Buffalo with Watson playing the third quarter.

On his first drive, Watson threaded a 30-yard pass to rookie KC Concepcion Jr. He later threw an interception inside Buffalo’s 20. Sanders made several solid throws, highlighted with a completion over the middle to Malachi Corley.

Monken was pleased with how both QBs operated the offense.

“It was fine,” he said. “I mean, do you like to turn it over in the red zone? No. Do you like to miss an open touchdown? No. But, again, we got a lot of good work going against someone different.

“The one thing I would say, maybe it was just me, it didn’t look like we were out of place. It looked like we belonged. That’s all we wanted to see. Do we belong? I mean, does our first 11 give us a chance to move the ball and score? And I felt that way today.”

Both now 30, Allen and Watson have history.

They met in a wild-card game in January 2020 with Watson rallying Houston from a 16-0 deficit in the third quarter to stun the Bills. Six years ago, it appeared their paths would intersect often before Watson’s career was derailed by a trade, injuries and league suspension.

Allen is impressed by Watson’s determination.

“I know how frustrating that can be to not be out there with your teammates and your brothers and continuing to fight to get back healthy, get back on the field,” said Allen. “And when you get there and then it happens again. So to have that mental resolve. Not a lot of people have that. It’s good to see him healthy again.”

Bills tackle Dion Dawkins believes Watson can be special again.

“Deshaun is still him,” he said. “If you have a line that can protect the quarterback, then the quarterback is going to thrive. He’s been that guy. He is that guy. The world tries to paint a crazy picture. But let the past be the past, and the kid ball.”

Wright Injured

Browns starting defensive end Alex Wright was carted off with an apparent lower leg injury.

Wright was working in a 1-on-1 drill against Bills tackle Spencer Brown when he went down after some contact. Wright immediately pulled off his helmet and asked for medical assistance before limping toward the sideline.

Moken didn’t have any update on the 25-year-old Wright, who had 5 1/2 sacks last season.

Browns running back Quinshon Judkins missed his second straight practice with an unspecified injury. Monken said Judkins “has a little something nagging. Nothing big.”

Talk the talk

Fists didn’t fly, but the Bills and Browns exchanged plenty of words.

After being warned by Monken and first-year Buffalo coach Joe Brady to behave, players on both sides mostly kept their cool during the two-hour practice. There was some extra shoving after the whistle, but nothing too extreme.

“It got a little edgy, but not over the top,” Monken said. “And that’s exactly what you’re looking for. Guys want to compete. I can only speak to one side, but it was awesome and I commend the Bills and our guys taking it to the line and not going over the line.”

Some of the most animated conversations were between Dawkins and Browns DE Jared Verse.

Dawkins said it was all in fun and he was complimentary of the man replacing Myles Garrett.

“I love the kid,” Dawkins said. “He has a bright future as he keeps going. His bull rush is insane. He’s going to rack up sacks all season long. I’m a Verse fan.”

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