Pro Bowl linebacker Jamal Adams indicates he’s joining Vikings on the eve of camp

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Three-time Pro Bowler Jamal Adams says he’s joining the Minnesota Vikings on the eve of training camp.…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Three-time Pro Bowler Jamal Adams says he’s joining the Minnesota Vikings on the eve of training camp.

Adams announced the move on social media Monday night, posting “Year 10” and the Vikings’ “skol” hashtag.

Adams has played multiple positions during his nine-year NFL career, including 17 games at linebacker with the Las Vegas Raiders last season.

Adams was the seventh overall pick of the 2017 NFL draft by the Jets and twice was a Pro Bowler in New York. He was a first-team All-Pro safety in 2019 went to the Pro Bowl again in 2020 with Seattle before struggling with injuries.

Adams played a combined five games with Detroit and Tennessee in 2024.

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