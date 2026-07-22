Chiefs unveil first renderings of new $3 billion domed stadium set to open in 2031

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs unveiled on Wednesday the first renderings of their new $3 billion…

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs unveiled on Wednesday the first renderings of their new $3 billion domed stadium set to open in 2031.

The fully enclosed stadium will feature translucent panels on the ceiling with a symmetrical and curved exterior. The new stadium will also pay homage to Arrowhead Stadium, the Chiefs home since 1972, and will seat around 70,000 people with a scalloped upper deck in the end zones.

The Chiefs announced in late December that they were moving from their longtime home at Arrowhead Stadium across the Kansas-Missouri state line. The move came after Kansas lawmakers voted to allow the state to issue a little more than $2.4 billion in bonds to cover about 60% of the cost of the stadium, a new training facility and retail and entertainment space.

The stadium will be built in Kansas City, Kansas, near Kansas Speedway and a retail district known as The Legends. The area is also home to Sporting Park, the home of MLS club Sporting Kansas City, and a minor league baseball stadium.

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