Panthers will be without both starting offensive tackles for start of the season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers will open the regular season without both starting offensive tackles. But that hasn’t…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers will open the regular season without both starting offensive tackles.

But that hasn’t dampened general manager Dan Morgan’s enthusiasm or confidence.

He thinks the team has the depth to stay competitive until they return.

Carolina is looking to build off last season’s momentum when the franchise snapped a seven-year playoff drought and won the NFC South — albeit with a losing record (8-9).

Morgan said things are headed in the right direction after years of struggles.

“If you look at our roster, I think our depth has gotten a lot better, our talent has gotten better and the culture in the locker room and in the building is in a really good place, ” Morgan said Wednesday as the team’s veteran players reported to training camp.

That depth will be tested early on.

Left tackle Ickey Ekwonu is still recovering from a ruptured patellar tendon he sustained in Carolina’s 34-31 wild-card loss to the Los Angeles Rams in January. The No. 6 overall pick in the draft in 2022 is expected to miss multiple games, but Morgan said he’s optimistic he’ll be back at some point this season.

On Tuesday, Carolina ruled out right tackle Taylor Moton for the start of the season after doctors discovered a blood clot in his lung last month. He could miss a few games, but the team’s bigger concern is his overall health following the scare.

In the meantime, the Panthers have a huge void up front.

Moton and Ekwonu have started a combined 192 games. Moton has been a reliable starter for nine seasons; Ekwonu four.

Rookie RT Monroe Freeling pressed into starting role

So what happens next?

The plans are to start the season with veteran free agent pickup Rasheed Walker from Green Bay at left tackle and first-round draft pick Monroe Freeling out of Georgia on the other side, according to Morgan.

The Panthers had planned to bring along Freeling a little slower, but Moton’s injury changed all that.

The Panthers also re-signed versatile offensive lineman Brady Christensen, who can play both tackle spots.

“I think that is why depth, it just matters so much in this league,” Morgan said. “Drafting Monroe and taking the best player available (at No. 19), it happened to be a tackle, has worked out really well for us. … We feel really good about him, We are confident in him and I know he is going to attack it and be out there competing.”

Morgan expects Moton will serve as a valuable mentor for Freeling while he works his way back.

“I think we’ll be covered there,” Morgan said. “I know T-Mo will definitely support Monroe there at right tackle and teach him all he knows. So, yeah, we feel good about it.”

Morgan: A move toward higher expectations

There is a noticeable change in confidence in Charlotte.

Morgan has been cautious about making any proclamations regarding how long it would take for the Panthers to return to being a consistent playoff contender after undertaking a rebuild in 2024. For the past two years he’s preached patience, insisting the team would not rush things and saying are no shortcuts to success.

On Wednesday, Morgan raised the bar on expectations for this upcoming season.

“We’re never going to shy away from expectations,” Morgan said. “We have high expectations ourselves, in the locker room, in the building. Our ultimate goal is to win a Super Bowl, to bring a championship here to the Carolinas, in this city, and in this building, a Super Bowl trophy.”

Other injury news

The team placed Ekwonu and defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton on the physically unable to perform list, while defensive tackle Bobby Brown and two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Jaycee Horn are on the non-football injury list. Moton is on the non-football illness list.

Morgan said Horn’s absence should be “a matter of days, so nothing long term there” after he cut his foot while running without shoes.

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