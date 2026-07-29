Bengals defensive end Shemar Stewart is carted off in first camp practice with apparent leg injury

CINCINNATI (AP) — Bengals defensive end Shemar Stewart was carted off the field during the team’s first practice of training…

CINCINNATI (AP) — Bengals defensive end Shemar Stewart was carted off the field during the team’s first practice of training camp on Wednesday with an apparent left leg injury.

The Bengals haven’t released any details on Stewart’s injury, but he was seen with crutches and a brace on the leg after practice. Coach Zac Taylor met with the media before practice.

Stewart, the Bengals’ first-round draft pick in 2025, is entering an important training camp as he works on solidifying his role on the depth chart. His rookie season was inconsistent, and the hope entering camp was that he’d get enough reps to put the challenging season behind him.

Stewart wasn’t a participant at the start of training camp last year because he still hadn’t signed his rookie contract. He also didn’t participate in rookie minicamp or any offseason practices because he didn’t sign a practice waiver.

Given all the time off the field, Stewart was behind when he started practicing. He showed flashes in the first two weeks of the season but then suffered an injury in Week 2 against Jacksonville, missed time and was banged up for most of the eight games he played.

The Bengals invested heavily at defensive end in the offseason with free agent Boye Mafe and second-round pick Cashius Howell. Myles Murphy, their 2023 first-round pick, is a projected starter.

Cedric Johnson, a 2024 sixth-round pick, and Isaiah Foskey, claimed off waivers last season, are behind Stewart on the depth chart.

Defensive tackle BJ Hill and tight end Josh Kattus are out with undisclosed injuries at the start of camp. Everyone else on the roster was in uniform on Wednesday.

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