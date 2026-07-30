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Bengals DE Shemar Stewart to miss several weeks because of hyperextended left knee

The Associated Press

July 30, 2026, 1:44 PM

CINCINNATI (AP) — Bengals defensive end Shemar Stewart is expected to miss most of training camp after hyperextending his left knee during Wednesday’s practice.

Coach Zac Taylor said after Thursday’s practice that Stewart avoided a major injury, but that the second-year defensive lineman will miss several weeks.

“Hard to pinpoint exactly how far into training camp that will be. Very fortunate because obviously it looked bad,” Taylor said.

Stewart, the Bengals’ first-round draft pick in 2025, played in only eight games last season because of injuries. He had 11 tackles with one sack.

The Bengals invested heavily at defensive end in the offseason with free agent Boye Mafe and second-round pick Cashius Howell. Myles Murphy, their 2023 first-round pick, is a projected starter.

Cedric Johnson, a 2024 sixth-round pick, and Isaiah Foskey, claimed off waivers last season, are behind Stewart on the depth chart and will see additional snaps.

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