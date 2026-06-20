Fans told to shelter in place after Netherlands’ 5-1 win over Sweden in Houston due to lightning

HOUSTON (AP) — Spectators at Saturday’s Netherlands-Sweden World Cup game were told to shelter in place at the end of…

HOUSTON (AP) — Spectators at Saturday’s Netherlands-Sweden World Cup game were told to shelter in place at the end of the contest because of lightning in the area.

Shortly after the final whistle blew for the Netherlands’ 5-1 win, an announcement was made and a warning was posted on the giant video boards at both ends of the stadium.

The crowd of 68,777, which was overwhelmingly pro-Netherlands, danced and cheered as music played while waiting for the all-clear to exit Houston Stadium, which is home to the NFL’s Houston Texans and called NRG Stadium.

The forecast near the stadium called for rain for about another hour after the game, until about 2 p.m. local time.

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AP World Cup: https://apnews.com/fifa-world-cup

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