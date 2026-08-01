Bo Nix feels ‘normal’ again, and the Broncos are letting him play free after two ankle surgeries

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Over and over, Bo Nix planted his right foot and accurately delivered the ball downfield Saturday.…

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Over and over, Bo Nix planted his right foot and accurately delivered the ball downfield Saturday.

On the few broken plays, he wasn’t shy to tuck it and run.

The Denver Broncos ‘ third-year quarterback who underwent a pair of surgeries on his right ankle this offseason is back working with the starters and leading the team that he took to the AFC championship game six months ago only to watch from the luxury suites as backup Jarrett Stidham directed Denver’s offense in a three-point loss to New England in a snowstorm.

“It feels great, it feels normal,” Nix said after Saturday’s practice. “It feels like we’re headed in the right direction as a team.”

The Broncos were conservative with Nix in the offseason, mostly holding him out of drills save for some 7-on-7s at their minicamp in June. Coach Sean Payton said Saturday that Nix is right where the team expected to him be health-wise.

“I feel great, I feel normal, I feel like nothing’s holding me back,” Nix concurred. “I’m out there playing like I normally do and feel really good.”

Denver’s season begins in Kansas City on Sept. 14 against the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, who’s coming off a major injury (knee) himself.

Nix said he’s absolutely not going to curtail his scrambling ways just because he broke his right ankle in the playoffs, requiring surgery and a follow-up procedure to remove bone spurs.

“Absolutely not,” Nix said. “I’m going to roll and I’m going to be as athletic as I can be and like to the earlier question, it’s a strength of ours and we’ve got to use our strengths and for me that’s when I feel at my best and that’s when I feel free. When I’m playing like that and I’m moving around, it’s a good thing.

“But at the same time, I also know what it’s like to have to not have that asset and have to stay in the pocket,” Nix added. “So, I feel strong no matter what the play’s going to be, no matter what happens defensively, no matter what my reaction is.”

Payton said Nix’s ability to salvage broken plays with either his legs or accurate right arm is “one of his superpowers.”

“I think it is a strength,” agreed Nix, “and I think like any strength it can be overused. So, I think for me it’s just about the balance, making the plays when it’s there and using that creativity and skill set when it’s not.”

Nix said there’s a time at every practice such as there was Saturday when he has to improvise, “and so our guys are in-tune with it and those guys are moving around with me and it’s just all about the play’s never over and also being smart and just making plays.”

Nix is catching up on his chemistry with offseason acquisition Jaylen Waddle, who has already made several spectacular catches this summer.

“He’s an explosive playmaker,” Nix said. “The guy’s really good at what he does. He gets open. He makes plays, he’s fast. He’s really explosive. He’s great ball in hand. He’s great going and getting the ball deep. He’s great on screens. He can do just a lot of things; he’s very versatile. So, he adds an extra element to our offense.”

Nix said things are going great with his new play-caller, Davis Webb, who took over those duties from Payton this offseason.

“Davis is very calm, decisive giving me the play,” Nix said. “I feel like Davis is doing a really good job of communicating with me but not over-communicating, just giving me a few things here and there, reminders, little things about a play.”

Nix, who signed a four-year, $18.6 million rookie deal as the 12th overall pick in the 2024 draft, is essentially entering a contract year.

“Every year for every player should feel like a contract year,” Nix said, “because you’ve got to continue to go out there and earn it day by day.”

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