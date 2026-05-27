Giants sign defensive tackle Josh Tupou, their latest addition at the position

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants signed defensive tackle Josh Tupou on Wednesday, adding depth at the…

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants signed defensive tackle Josh Tupou on Wednesday, adding depth at the position a little less than a week since losing starter Roy Robertson-Harris.

The team has now fully turned over its interior defensive line by trading Dexter Lawrence and signing Tupou, D.J. Reader and Shelby Harris. Robertson-Harris torn an Achilles tendon last week during an offseason workout practice.

Tupou, who turned 32 on May 2, has been a career backup who has made spot starts over the past eight years in the NFL. After spending much of that time with Cincinnati, he played the past two seasons with now-Giants coach John Harbaugh in Baltimore.

Also Wednesday, New York signed No. 10 pick Francis “Sisi” Mauigoa. That leaves No. 5 pick Arvell Reese as the only unsigned member of the draft class.

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