Texans trade up to grab Georgia Tech guard Keylan Rutledge at No. 26

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans selected Georgia Tech offensive guard Keylan Rutledge with the 26th overall pick in the…

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans selected Georgia Tech offensive guard Keylan Rutledge with the 26th overall pick in the NFL draft Thursday night.

Houston traded up from pick No. 28 with Buffalo to get him.

“He’s a player I think the whole building collectively felt strongly about,” general manager Nick Caserio said.

He started all 13 games at right guard last season and did not allow a sack. He allowed just six hurries in 872 snaps, according to Pro Football Focus.

He was named third team All-American by The Associated Press and was a first team All ACC selection by the league and The AP.

“The things that stand out about him — toughness, violence, physicality, playing style, his intelligence,” Caserio said. “Basically the guy wants to step on your throat on every play, which I would say sort of embodies what our football team is about, the way we play.”

Rutledge was part of an offensive line that helped the Yellow Jackets rank in the top 25 nationally in rushing offense and top five in fewest sacks allowed.

He could boost an offensive line that has struggled in the interior. They have veterans Wyatt Teller and Ed Ingram at the guard positions, but Rutledge could provide a more long-term solution. Caserio believes his physical style of play will help improve the team’s running game after their offseason trade for running back David Montgomery.

Though Rutledge spent most of his time in college at right guard, he said he’s comfortable playing both guard spots and center, and he’s ready to fight for a spot in the starting lineup this season.

“I’m a competitor,” he said. “I’m going to come in and compete. That’s what got me here.”

It’s the first time the Texans have taken a player in the first round since drafting quarterback C.J. Stroud and defensive end Will Anderson Jr. with the second and third picks in 2023.

Rutledge began his career at Middle Tennessee before transferring to Georgia Tech after two seasons.

Rutledge’s career was derailed because of a serious foot injury he sustained in a car accident in Dec. 2023. The injury led to a bone infection and kept him out of all offseason workouts and spring practice before his junior season.

“When it happened, it could have been a lot worse,” he said. “It was a process … (but) I battled back and found a way to get back out there.”

Caserio said his rise from Middle Tennessee to Georgia Tech and what he went through to fight back from his injury are emblematic of who he is as a person.

“He’s a really great kid,” Caserio said. “He cares a lot about football, and he’s overcome some things.”

Rutledge is looking forward to playing with Stroud and a Texans team that is still searching for its first trip to the Super Bowl in what will be its 25th season.

“I want to do anything to keep that guy upright, keep him protected,” Rutledge said.

Along with the 28th selection, the Texans sent picks No. 69 and 167 to the Bills in exchange for the 26th pick and the 91st selection.

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