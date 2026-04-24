QB Fernando Mendoza, edge rusher David Bailey, running back Jeremiyah Love go 1-2-3 in the NFL draft

People rehearse ahead of the NFL football draft, Wednesday, April 22, 2026, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)(AP/Gene J. Puskar)…

NFL Draft Football People rehearse ahead of the NFL football draft, Wednesday, April 22, 2026, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar NFL Draft Football People rehearse ahead of the NFL football draft, Wednesday, April 22, 2026, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar NFL Draft Football Work continues on the draft stage ahead of the NFL football draft, Wednesday, April 22, 2026, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar NFL Draft Football Ty Simpson, Alabama quarterback, is interviewed after the NFL's annual prospect clinic ahead of the NFL football draft Wednesday,April 22, 2026, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki NFL Draft Football Arvell Reese, Ohio State linebacker, is interviewed after the NFL's annual prospect clinic ahead of the NFL football draft Wednesday,April 22, 2026, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki NFL Draft Football Fireworks explode over the draft stage before the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 23, 2026, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki NFL Draft Football Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza is shown on a screen after being chosen by the Las Vegas Raiders with the first overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 23, 2026, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar NFL Draft Football Texas Tech linebacker David Bailey, right, reacts with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being chosen by the New York Jets with the second overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 23, 2026, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar NFL Draft Football Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza is shown on a screen after being chosen by the Las Vegas Raiders with the first overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 23, 2026, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar APTOPIX NFL Draft Football Las Vegas Raiders fans celebrate after Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza was chosen by the Las Vegas Raiders with the first overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 23, 2026, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki NFL Draft Football Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love poses after being chosen by the Arizona Cardinals with the third overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 23, 2026, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar ( 1 /11) Share This Gallery: Share This:

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People rehearse ahead of the NFL football draft, Wednesday, April 22, 2026, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)(AP/Gene J. Puskar) People rehearse ahead of the NFL football draft, Wednesday, April 22, 2026, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)(AP/Gene J. Puskar) PITTSBURGH (AP) — Fernando Mendoza’s journey from overlooked two-star recruit to the top of the NFL draft is complete after the Las Vegas Raiders took him with the first pick Thursday night.

Turning the Raiders into a contender is the next challenge for the Heisman Trophy winner who led Indiana to its first national championship.

The 22-year-old quarterback wasn’t in the Steel City for the festivities, choosing instead to celebrate with family and friends at home in Miami.

Mendoza flashed a big smile after Commissioner Roger Goodell announced his name, put a Raiders cap on and began hugging his family while seated on the couch, saving the warmest embrace for his mother.

He’ll be heading to Las Vegas on Friday to begin an NFL career that may have seemed improbable when few colleges were interested in him coming out of high school.

“The last five months have been such a blessing by God, and I can’t thank Him enough,” Mendoza said. “I’m just looking forward to get to work, prove it at the next level. College was fantastic. I’m so blessed to have that career, but now I step into a great game, the NFL. Look forward to proving and earning it every single day.”

Mendoza wasn’t even a prominent prospect at this time last year. But he had a sensational season with the Hoosiers, completing 72% of his passes for 3,535 yards, 41 touchdowns and just six interceptions.

Still, there are plenty of doubts about him in a quarterback-thin draft class. He’s determined to prove any critics wrong again.

The Los Angeles Rams surprised draft experts by taking Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson with the 13th pick. Simpson, who started just 15 games in college, was among 16 prospects who came to Pittsburgh even though many draft boards had him going in the second round.

Simpson exuded confidence when he walked the red carpet.

“Absolutely, I am confident,” Simpson said. “That’s why I decided to come out. You know with the offensive infrastructure we had in Alabama with other coaches and the offensive system, the weight room, everything was set up to better you for the NFL. And that’s why I stayed at ’Bama.”

Mendoza’s selection was expected for months. The intrigue began at No. 2 with the New York Jets, who selected Texas Tech edge rusher David Bailey over Ohio State edge Arvell Reese.

“It’s surreal to me,” Bailey said. “It’s an awesome opportunity. I just want to get in there and be a sponge and soak up everything.”

Arizona took Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love with the third pick. Love is the highest running back selected since Saquon Barkley went No. 2 to the New York Giants in 2018.

Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate was picked fourth by Tennessee in a surprise move that gives QB Cam Ward — last year’s No. 1 overall pick — a top target.

The Giants took Reese at No. 5, adding a potential elite rusher less than a week after trading three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence to Cincinnati.

The Chiefs traded up to No. 6 to take LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane. Kansas City sent Cleveland the ninth pick along with Nos. 74 and 148 to move up.

Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles went seventh to Washington, improving a defense that allowed the most yards in the league last season.

New Orleans selected Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson at No. 8, giving QB Tyler Shough a 1-2 punch with Chris Olave.

Utah’s Spencer Fano was the first offensive lineman chosen, going to Cleveland with the ninth pick.

The Giants followed up with another offensive tackle, taking Miami’s Francis Mauigoa at No. 10.

The Cowboys moved up one spot to select versatile Ohio State safety Caleb Downs at No. 11. Dallas sent Miami a pair of fifth-rounders and the 12th pick. The Dolphins took Alabama offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor.

Baltimore chose Penn State guard Olaivavega Ioane at No. 14 with a pick they had traded to the Raiders for Maxx Crosby but regained when they voided the trade.

Miami edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr. was selected by Tampa Bay with the 15th pick, giving the Buccaneers’ dismal pass rush a possible game-changer who was considered a top-10 talent.

“I know I’m the best in the country,” Bain said. “I can do anything I put my mind to because of my mindset.”

The Jets selected the top tight end in the draft at No. 16, taking Oregon’s Kenyon Sadiq.

Detroit took Clemson offensive tackle Blake Miller with the 17th pick. The Vikings chose Florida defensive tackle Caleb Banks next at No. 18.

Georgia offensive tackle Monroe Freeling, once expected to be a top-10 pick, was chosen by Carolina at No. 19.

The Eagles moved up to 20th in another pick swap involving division rivals and took USC wideout Makai Lemon. Dallas got Philadelphia’s 23rd pick plus two fourth-rounders for No. 20 and a seventh.

Lemon thought he was heading to the Steelers.

“Pittsburgh called me and I thought they were going to draft me and then the Eagles called at the same time. I guess it was meant to be. I’m super excited to be in Philly,” Lemon said.

Mendoza won’t be rushed into the starting lineup by the Raiders, who haven’t won a playoff game in 24 years. He’ll get a chance to learn from four-time Pro Bowl QB Kirk Cousins and Raiders part-owner Tom Brady, the seven-time Super Bowl champion who Mendoza grew up idolizing.

Mendoza is the fourth straight quarterback selected No. 1 overall following Cam Ward, Caleb Williams and Bryce Young. It’s the 10th time in 12 years a QB was the first pick.

None of those 10 have won a Super Bowl, though Jared Goff and Joe Burrow each started one.

In 2024, six QBs were among the top 12 picks. Four have already won playoff games and Drake Maye was 2025 MVP runner-up and started the Super Bowl.

Goodell kicked off the night by walking on stage with Steelers stars T.J. Watt and Cam Heyward, earning the customary boos that greet him each year at the draft. The players waved yellow Terrible Towels while Goodell held his.

“C’mon, you can do better than that,” Goodell said about the boos. “We have over 300,000 people. Let’s go. Let’s hear you.”

Heyward then introduced franchise greats Lynn Swann, Hines Ward and Terry Bradshaw as a sea of Steelers fans roared.

The hometown fans seemed disappointed when the Steeelers selected Arizona State offensive tackle Max Iheanachor 21st. It’s the third time in four years Pittsburgh has drafted an offensive tackle in the first round and fans were hoping for a playmaker.

A pair of edge rushers went back-to-back to the Los Angeles Chargers and Cowboys. Miami’s Akheem Mesidor went at No. 22 to LA and Dallas took Central Florida’s Malachi Lawrence.

The Browns got Texas A&M wideout KC Concepcion with the 24th pick, giving Shedeur Sanders or Deshaun Watson a potential top target.

Oregon safety Dillon Thieneman went to Chicago at No. 25, bolstering a secondary that’s lost several starters.

Houston took Georgia Tech guard Keylan Rutledge with the 26th pick. San Diego state cornerback Chris Johnson went to Miami at No. 27.

Another trade between divisional rivals moved the Patriots up to Buffalo’s spot and New England selected Utah offensive tackle Caleb Lomu with the 28th pick.

Patriots coach Mike Vrabel spoke to reporters before the draft, saying he is taking accountability for actions that have created a distraction for the organization without addressing specifics about photos published recently of him with longtime NFL reporter Dianna Russini at an Arizona resort.

Vrabel will not be with the team for Day 3 of the draft on Saturday because he plans to begin counseling this weekend.

The Chiefs chose Clemson defensive tackle Peter Woods 29th. The Jets made a deal to add a third first-rounder, acquiring San Francisco’s 30th pick. New York took Indiana wideout Omar Cooper Jr., drawing loud cheers from fans chanting “J-E-T-S! Jets! Jets! Jets!”

The Titans traded back into the first round, getting pick No. 31 that the Bills acquired from New England and chose Auburn edge Keldric Faulk.

The Super Bowl champion Seahawks finished the draft by taking Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price. He’ll replace Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker, who signed with the Chiefs.

Teams had eight minutes between picks, down from the previous 10, and the draft finished in less than 3 1/2 hours.

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