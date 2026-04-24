Falcons draft Clemson’s Avieon Terrell with first pick of NFL draft to join brother A.J. Terrell

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons used their first pick in the NFL draft on Friday night to select Clemson…

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons used their first pick in the NFL draft on Friday night to select Clemson cornerback Avieon Terrell, who will join older brother A.J. Terrell in the team’s secondary.

Avieon Terrell was the first pick for the Falcons new leadership team of president of football Matt Ryan, general manager Ian Cunningham and coach Kevin Stefanski.

The Falcons created “bookend brothers” at cornerback by selecting the younger Terrell. A.J. Terrell, who also played at Clemson, was Atlanta’s first-round pick in 2020. The brothers hugged at the family’s draft party when the Falcons’ second-round pick, No. 48 overall, was announced.

“I just feel blessed to be able to play on the field with my brother, my blood,” Avieon Terrell said. “I feel good. It’s something that I talked to him about. And here we go.”

The Falcons called A.J. Terrell a few minutes before making the pick.

“I’m expecting little bro’s phone to ring and my phone rang,” said A.J. Terrell, who acknowledged it wasn’t easy to keep the secret.

“I was trying to hide my emotions,” the older Terrell said.

Avieon Terrell said: “I knew it. I know my bro.”

Even so, Avieon Terrell said “my heart dropped” as soon as he saw he was drafted by Atlanta, his hometown.

“It meant the world to me to get that call,” he said.

With their third-round pick, No. 79 overall, the Falcons selected Georgia wide receiver Zachariah Branch despite Branch’s recent minor legal problems. Branch was arrested early Sunday on two misdemeanor charges — obstructing public sidewalks/streets and the obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Branch boosted his draft stock by running the 40-yard dash in 4.35 seconds at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis.

He led Georgia with 81 receptions for 811 yards and six touchdowns as a junior in 2025 following his transfer from Southern California.

Avieon Terrell (5-11, 180) was considered undersized and may have his first opportunity to earn immediate playing time as the team’s nickel back. He had three interceptions and eight forced fumbles for his career at Clemson, including five in his 2025 junior season, a school record for a defensive back.

The Falcons were one of eight teams who did not have a first-round pick on Thursday night. The Falcons have only five picks overall.

The Falcons traded the first-round pick to the Los Angeles Rams in last year’s draft to select edge rusher James Pearce Jr. with the No. 26 selection. Pearce had a successful rookie season with 10 1/2 sacks but was arrested near Miami on Feb. 7 on three felony charge after an incident involving his former girlfriend, WNBA player Rickea Jackson.

On Thursday, Pearce’s attorneys announced he has agreed to enter a pretrial intervention program which could allow him to resolve the charges. Attorney Jacob Nunez said the state of Florida would dismiss all felony and misdemeanor charges if Peace completes a six-month diversion program without violation. Pearce still could face discipline from the NFL for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.

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