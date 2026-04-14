Dave McGinnis, former Cardinals head coach and longtime NFL assistant, dies at 74

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Former Arizona Cardinals head coach and longtime NFL assistant Dave McGinnis, long known simply as “Coach…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Former Arizona Cardinals head coach and longtime NFL assistant Dave McGinnis, long known simply as “Coach Mac,” died Monday. He was 74.

McGinnis, who had been in declining health, died at Ascension St. Thomas Midtown Hospital with his family at his side, according to the Tennessee Titans. He had been the Titans’ color commentator on game broadcasts since 2017 and was a constant presence on radio shows and team podcasts.

“He was family,” controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk. “Coach Mac gave so much of himself to this organization over the years, and his passion, loyalty and love for the Titans never wavered. He cared deeply about the people around him, and that kindness and authenticity left a lasting impact on everyone who knew him.”

McGinnis went 17-40 for the Cardinals from 2000 to 2003, earning the job after nearly five seasons as defensive coordinator. He also helped the Cardinals’ push for their current stadium before being fired following a 4-12 record in 2003. That was despite a breakout season from receiver Anquan Boldin as the AP’s Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Arizona owner Michael Bidwill said in a statement the Cardinals were saddened to hear of McGinnis’ death.

“As Dave often said, he was a ‘ball coach’ through and through, and no one ever filled that role with more passion, enthusiasm and charisma,” Bidwill said. “Coach Mac truly loved the game and everything — and everyone — associated with it, especially his players. He was one of a kind and will be greatly missed.”

A respected defensive mind, McGinnis began his NFL career with the Chicago Bears in 1986 as linebackers coach, a season after the franchise won the Super Bowl. He spent 10 years in Chicago working under head coaches Mike Ditka and Dave Wannstedt.

McGinnis briefly looked like he would become the Bears’ head coach in 1999 when the team announced his hiring after an interview. However, McGinnis said he had never agreed to a contract, the Bears apologized and the coach pulled his name from consideration.

After he left the Cardinals in 2003, McGinnis was hired as the linebackers coach for the Tennessee Titans under coach Jeff Fisher. He stayed in that role — eventually being promoted to assistant head coach — until 2011.

McGinnis followed Fisher to the St. Louis Rams in 2012, where he worked until 2016 as assistant head coach before turning to being a broadcaster with the Titans.

“His passion for the Titans and love for the game came through in every interaction and every broadcast, and he had a unique way of making everyone around him better,” said Burke Nihill, the Titans president and chief executive officer.

Before his NFL career, McGinnis was an assistant for 13 years at the college level, working at TCU, Missouri, Indiana State and Kansas State.

The Snyder, Texas, native was a three-year starter at defensive back for TCU and graduated in 1973.

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AP Sports Writer David Brandt in Phoenix contributed to this report.

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