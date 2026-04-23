Cowboys get Ohio State’s Downs and UCF’s Lawrence in NFL draft after moving twice in 1st round

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Even in the disappointment of Ohio State’s loss in the College Football Playoff last season, Caleb…

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Even in the disappointment of Ohio State’s loss in the College Football Playoff last season, Caleb Downs couldn’t help but peek at his NFL future.

After all, Miami’s 24-14 victory in the CFP quarterfinals came at the home of the Dallas Cowboys.

“We kind of talked about that right after the game this year, so yeah those conversations definitely came up,” Downs said.

Sure enough, the safety who skipped his senior season of college is headed to the Cowboys.

Dallas went defense with both first-round picks in the NFL draft, inching up one spot to take Downs at No. 11 and moving down three positions to get UCF edge rusher Malachi Lawrence with the 23rd choice Thursday night.

The Cowboys trying to bolster one of the NFL’s worst defenses was expected, and they took no chances on getting a player they wanted in Downs. Dallas sent the 12th pick and two fifth-rounders to Miami.

“He was a prize for us sitting there,” owner and general manager Jerry Jones said. “I was just thinking of the times that we’ve been the next pick and have somebody move up and get him. We had every reason to think that might be happening.”

Dallas drafted Lawrence after sending the 20th pick and a seventh-round choice to Philadelphia. Dallas added two fourth-round picks in the deal.

Familiar home stadium

Downs was a two-time Associated Press All-American with the Buckeyes after starting his career at Alabama, and has a career record of 1-1 at the home of the Cowboys.

He helped Ohio State win the national championship in 2024, including a victory over Texas in the College Football Playoff semifinals at AT&T Stadium. The Buckeyes were the No. 2 seed in the CFP last year before getting knocked off by the Hurricanes in the Cotton Bowl.

“I had a great sense about that,” Downs said of ending up with the Cowboys. “We kind of knew that there was a good opportunity there and a good relationship. They had real interest. So I was excited about it.”

About two hours before the start of the draft, two people with knowledge of the decision said receiver George Pickens was planning to sign the $27.3 million franchise tag with the Cowboys. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the signing wasn’t official.

News of Pickens’ decision sparked trade speculation because the 25-year-old has to be under contract to be dealt to another team, but Dallas made no such move before bolstering the defense.

The Cowboys entered the draft with needs everywhere for a defense that gave up the most points (511) with the fewest interceptions (six) in franchise history last season as Dallas missed the playoffs for the second year in a row.

Polished college player

Downs, considered one of the most polished players in the draft after 44 college games and the rare distinction of five CFP starts, should be an immediate upgrade for defensive coordinator Christian Parker, who was hired away from Philadelphia in January. Parker turned a pair of defensive backs — Cooper DeJean and Quinyon Mitchell — into All-Pros with the Eagles last season.

Downs will join a group that includes 2023 All-Pro cornerback Daron Bland, who has been plagued by foot injuries the past two years, and Shavon Revel Jr.

Revel was a third-round pick coming off a major knee injury last year but managed to get on the field for the final seven games. The Cowboys think highly of the young cornerback’s coverage skills.

Dallas added two safeties in free agency in Jalen Thompson, who spent his first six seasons with Arizona, and P.J. Locke, along with cornerback Cobie Durant.

Malik Hooker, a starting safety the past three years in Dallas, has one year left on his contract. Downs has the loftiest draft position for an Ohio State safety since Hooker went 15th to Indianapolis 11 years ago.

Pass rush priority

Dallas was on the short list of suitors for Maxx Crosby before the star edge rusher’s proposed trade from Las Vegas to Baltimore was called off by the Ravens over medical concerns. The Cowboys pivoted to Rashan Gary, acquiring him in a trade just as free agency was getting started in March.

Even with that move, pass rush was still a consideration because pressuring the quarterback has been in flux since Dallas traded Parsons in the middle of a contentious contract stalemate.

The 6-foot-5, 253-pound Lawrence had seven sacks among a career-high 11 tackles for loss as a senior at UCF. He was one of four players in the Football Bowl Subdivision to have at least five sacks in each of the past three seasons.

Lawrence said he saw a mock draft that had Downs at 12 and him at 20 — the original positions the Cowboys held.

“So, it kind of like played that part in my head. Like, it kind of was there,” Lawrence said. “But I didn’t want to really think about it as much because like I said, I don’t know how it was going to play out. But I’ll say … it was crazy.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.