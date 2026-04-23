Buffalo Bills complete 3 deals to add selections while moving out of first round of the NFL draft

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane chose to add draft picks rather than make a…

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane chose to add draft picks rather than make a selection by completing three trades and move entirely out of the first round of the NFL draft on Thursday night.

Buffalo’s first scheduled pick is now 35th overall after the team opened the draft holding pick No. 26. In the process, the Bills added two selections, and improved their positioning in the third round.

The Bills moved up 25 spots in the third round — from No. 91 to No. 66 — while also adding the first pick of the fourth round (101).

The wheeling and dealing by Beane came after Buffalo had already traded its second-round pick to acquire receiver DJ Moore in a deal with Chicago last month.

The Bills now have nine selections, including four among the top 125 picks. Buffalo entered the draft with a total of seven selections, and just two in the top 125.

This marks the second time in three years Beane has traded back in the first round to add picks. In 2024, the Bills traded back twice before selecting receiver Keon Coleman with the first pick of the second round.

The Bills are in transition with offensive coordinator Joe Brady promoted in January to replace Sean McDermott, who was fired after nine seasons. With much of the Josh Allen-led offense returning intact, Buffalo had needs on defense, with the team making the switch to a 3-4 style under new coordinator Jim Leonhard.

The trades began with Buffalo passing up making the 26th pick and moving back two spots in a trade with Houston. The Bills also gave up the 91st selection to acquire two picks, Nos. 69 and 167, from the Texans.

Beane then traded the No. 28 pick to move back to 31 in a deal with New England. Buffalo also acquired a fourth-round selection (125) in the trade.

And Buffalo completed the night by trading picks No. 69 and 165 to Tennessee, and in return landing picks 66 and 101.

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