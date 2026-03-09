Chicago Bears agree to deals with safety Coby Bryant, LB Devin Bush Jr., AP sources say

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bears have agreed to a three-year, $40 million contract with former Seattle Seahawks safety Coby…

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bears have agreed to a three-year, $40 million contract with former Seattle Seahawks safety Coby Bryant and a three-year, $30 million deal with former Cleveland Browns linebacker Devin Bush Jr., two people familiar with the situations told The Associated Press on Monday.

The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the contracts can’t be finalized until the start of the league year on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old Bryant — named after the Los Angeles Lakers great — was a key part of a defense that allowed the fewest points in the NFL and helped Seattle win its second Super Bowl championship last season. He had four interceptions after recording three in 2024 and seven passes defensed in 15 games. He missed the final two regular-season games because of a knee injury and returned in the playoffs.

Bush, 27, set career highs last season with 125 tackles and three interceptions, returning two for touchdowns. Drafted by Pittsburgh with the No. 10 overall pick in 2019, he has five interceptions and seven sacks in seven seasons with the Steelers, Seattle and the Browns.

Chicago went 11-6 last season and won its first division title since 2018. The Bears advanced in the playoffs for the first time in 15 years, rallying to beat Green Bay in a wild-card thriller before losing to the Los Angeles Rams in overtime in the divisional round. ___

AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi in Tampa, Florida, contributed to this report.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.