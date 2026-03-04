Patriots tell 4-time Pro Bowl receiver Stefon Diggs he’ll be released next week, AP source says

The New England Patriots have informed wide receiver Stefon Diggs that he’ll be released when the new league year begins next week, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press.

New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs talks to the media during a news conference Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026, in Santa Clara, Calif., ahead of the Super Bowl 60 NFL football game between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(AP/Charlie Riedel)

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the team hasn’t announced its intention.

Diggs posted a goodbye on social media, thanking the Patriots for the season and saying: “We family forever.”

Diggs led the team with 85 receptions and 1,013 yards receiving with four touchdowns in his only season in New England, helping the Patriots reach the Super Bowl, where they lost to the Seattle Seahawks.

Along the way Diggs became the go-to option for Drake Maye, who finished runner-up to Matthew Stafford for the AP NFL MVP award.

Diggs’ 1,000-yard season marked the seventh of his career. It helped complete a successful career revival after a season-ending knee injury derailed what turned out to be a one-year stay with the Houston Texans in 2024.

His impending release takes two issues away from the Patriots.

First, it helps them avoid navigating the legal limbo Diggs is in after he was accused in December of strangulation and other criminal charges in connection with a dispute with his former private chef. Diggs has denied the allegations.

Financially, the Patriots also will save some cap space by releasing him. Diggs signed a three-year $69 million deal in March 2025, with $26 million guaranteed. He was due to make $20.6 million this season.

The 32-year-old four-time Pro Bowl wideout now seeks his fifth team and fourth in four years.

