Sports betting roundup: Seahawks start week as 4.5-point favorites over Patriots in Super Bowl

Super Bowl 60 between the Patriots and Seahawks is less than a week away. And it’s one of the biggest NFL betting days of the year.

Here’s a look at how things currently look at the BetMGM online sportsbook.

Trends of the Week

As of Monday, the Seahawks are 4.5-point favorites for the game in Santa Clara, California. They are taking in 66% of the bets and 58% of the money. The over-under is currently 45.5, with 54% of the bets and 40% of the money coming in on the over.

The five most-bet prop bets in terms of number of bets are: Kenneth Walker III over 20.5 receiving yards (-145), Kenneth Walker III under 72.5 rushing yards (-115), Hunter Henry over 38.5 receiving yards (-115), TreVeyon Henderson over 0.5 receptions made (-190) and Drake Maye over 37.5 rushing yards (-110).

The following are the most bet players to score a touchdown, according to the number of bets: Jaxon Smith-Njigba (-115), Seattle defense/special teams (+400), Drake Maye (+270), Rhamondre Stevenson (+130) and Kenneth Walker III (-190).

Upset of the Week

Justin Rose won the Farmers Insurance Open, the third event on the PGA Tour this season. He set a tournament record by finishing at 23 under, which was good for a seven-shot victory. Rose was +6000 going into the week and took in just 1.6% of the bets and 0.8% of the money.

Coming Up

With spring training approaching, the Dodgers favored to win the World Series at +225, followed by the Yankees at +900.

Next in line are the Mariners and Blue Jays at +1300, the Mets at +1400, the Braves at +1500, the Red Sox and Phillies at +1600, and the Cubs at +2000.

This column was provided to The Associated Press by BetMGM online sportsbook.

