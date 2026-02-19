Arizona Cardinals break ground on performance center, headquarters that is scheduled to open in 2028

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals broke ground on a new performance center and team headquarters Thursday, moving forward in…

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals broke ground on a new performance center and team headquarters Thursday, moving forward in an attempt to improve practice facilities that NFL players deemed among the league’s worst in 2025.

The north Phoenix development — which is expected to be ready in time for preseason training camp in 2028 — is located on a 217-acre property that was purchased at auction for $136 million.

The current headquarters is about 25 miles away in Tempe.

“It continues to modernize our facilities,” Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said. “Our facility in Tempe has continued to work great, but we’ve outgrown it. This is going to be awesome for us.”

The Cardinals finished last among the 32 NFL teams in the 2025 NFL Players’ Association team report cards last February, mostly because players gave low marks to the team’s weight room, dining areas and training room.

This year’s rankings haven’t been released after an arbitrator determined the NFL Players Association violated the Collective Bargaining Agreement with the NFL by distributing the annual rankings and ordered the union to stop making public any future reports.

The Cardinals’ new facility should represent a significant upgrade. It’s expected to include three natural grass outdoor practice fields and a fieldhouse with a full-size turf field that’s indoors — which will be particularly useful during the brutal summer weather in central Arizona.

The Cardinals say there will also be a much larger locker room with “state-of-the-art team spaces for athletic training, sports medicine and strength and conditioning in addition to updated dining areas, meeting rooms, a player lounge and more.”

All-Pro tight end Trey McBride — who signed a $76 million, four-year contract last year that will keep him in the desert through 2029 — was one of a handful of players at the groundbreaking ceremony. Safety Budda Baker, receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and tight end Elijah Higgins were also in attendance.

“This is a huge thing and shows how much Michael (Bidwill) cares about us and the success of this team,” McBride said.

One of the players who was not at the groundbreaking was quarterback Kyler Murray, who is under contract through 2028. His future with the franchise is in flux after he missed most of last season with a foot injury.

The Cardinals are in the midst of another rebuild after hiring new head coach Mike LaFleur earlier this month. The 38-year-old comes to the desert after a stint as the Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator and replaces Jonathan Gannon, who was fired after a 15-36 record over three seasons.

“This is going to be home in the near future,” LaFleur said. “All you want out of an ownership group and an owner is a commitment. Not only have you said there’s a commitment, you’re showing a commitment.”

Later he added: “It doesn’t guarantee wins — it just gives you a chance to put your best foot forward on Sundays.”

The facility will also house the team’s business operations and anchor a mixed-use development site that will include commercial and residential properties.

Phoenix mayor Kate Gallego was among those in attendance, saying that the facility was a game-changer for development in the area.

“This monumental investment helps create the future we want, because it’s creating a synergy that will bring even more good, quality jobs to Phoenix,” Gallego said.

