Live Radio
Home » NFL News » AP NFL Coach of…

AP NFL Coach of the Year Voting

The Associated Press

February 5, 2026, 9:53 PM

The top five in voting for the 2025 NFL Coach of the Year selected by The Associated Press in balloting by a nationwide panel of media with total points and first-place votes. Voters ranked coaches one through five with scoring on a 10-5-3-2-1 basis:

Mike Vrabel, New England: 302 points (19 first-place votes)

Liam Coen, Jacksonville: 239 (16)

Mike Macdonald, Seattle: 191 (8)

Ben Johnson, Chicago: 145 (1)

Kyle Shanahan, San Francisco: 140 (6)

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Election News | NFL News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up