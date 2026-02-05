AP NFL Coach of the Year Voting

The top five in voting for the 2025 NFL Coach of the Year selected by The Associated Press in balloting…

The top five in voting for the 2025 NFL Coach of the Year selected by The Associated Press in balloting by a nationwide panel of media with total points and first-place votes. Voters ranked coaches one through five with scoring on a 10-5-3-2-1 basis:

Mike Vrabel, New England: 302 points (19 first-place votes)

Liam Coen, Jacksonville: 239 (16)

Mike Macdonald, Seattle: 191 (8)

Ben Johnson, Chicago: 145 (1)

Kyle Shanahan, San Francisco: 140 (6)

