AP NFL Coach of the Year Voting

The top five in voting for the 2025 NFL Coach of the Year selected by The Associated Press in balloting by a nationwide panel of media with total points and first-place votes. Voters ranked coaches one through five with scoring on a 10-5-3-2-1 basis:
Mike Vrabel, New England: 302 points (19 first-place votes)
Liam Coen, Jacksonville: 239 (16)
Mike Macdonald, Seattle: 191 (8)
Ben Johnson, Chicago: 145 (1)
Kyle Shanahan, San Francisco: 140 (6)
