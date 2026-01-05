Texans’ defense sets franchise records, prepares for Steelers in playoffs

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans wrapped up the best defensive season in franchise history with a win over the…

Now the Texans (12-5) will look to build on that stellar performance when they open the playoffs next Monday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Houston’s ferocious defense, led by stars Will Anderson Jr., Danielle Hunter and Derek Stingley held teams to 17.3 points and 277.2 yards per game this season to set franchise marks in both categories.

“Our defense did a really nice job throughout the entire year,” coach DeMeco Ryans said. “Limiting points, specifically, that’s what makes you a good defense.”

Their consistent defensive play helped them overcome losing quarterback C.J. Stroud to a concussion for four games midseason and rally from an 0-3 start to make the postseason for a third straight season.

Hunter finished third in the NFL with 15 sacks, which ranked second in his career behind the 16 ½ sacks he had in 2023 for the Vikings. He had 54 tackles, including 15 tackles for loss, 22 quarterback hits, three passes defensed, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

Anderson tied for fourth in the NFL with a career-high 20 tackles for loss and set career bests with 54 tackles, 12 sacks, 23 quarterback hits, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. The 2023 AP Defensive Rookie of the Year also scored his first career touchdown on a fumble recovery this season.

Stingley, an All-Pro last season, became the fourth player in franchise history to have at least 15 passes defensed in consecutive seasons. The fourth-year player also tied for the team lead with four interceptions, including his first career interception return for a touchdown.

Houston’s 19 interceptions were tied for third in the NFL and third most in franchise history.

While Ryans is proud of the work of his defense, he’s looking for the unit to clean up some things after giving up some big plays in recent weeks, including passing plays of 66- and 53-yards Sunday.

“We didn’t end the year well defensively,” Ryans said. “When it comes to giving up explosive plays, it really wasn’t good enough defensively. So, we’ve got to do a much better job if we want to advance and play longer in the playoffs … (because) it didn’t end how it should have.”

Anderson agreed and said the defense needs to execute better if the Texans hope to advance in the playoffs.

“Coach DeMeco talked about being consistent and being dependable,” Anderson said. “We have to do that for this run that we’re going to have to go on.”

What’s working

Along with the defense, a strength of the team this season has been the consistent performance of kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn. He made six field goals Sunday to set a career high and tie a franchise record for most field goals in a game. He made 44 field goals this season, which is tied with David Akers (2011) for most field goals made in a season in NFL history.

He made 44 of 48 field-goal attempts and each of his 28 extra point attempts. His 51-yard field goal Sunday gave him 51 field goals 50 yards or longer, which is the third most among active kickers.

What needs help

The Texans went 2 of 3 on red zone opportunities Sunday in a game where quarterback C.J. Stroud and many other starters only played until halftime. But the team has struggled in that area throughout the season and ranks 30th in the NFL by scoring touchdowns on just 46.30% of its red zone trips.

Stock up

DT Tommy Togiai returned a fumble 17 yards for a touchdown on the last play of the game Sunday to secure the victory and become the third defensive tackle in franchise history to return a fumble for a touchdown. He also had four tackles, including one for a loss against the Colts.

“He’s a coach’s dream,” Ryans said. “He’s always in the right place, always doing what you ask him to do. Very cool way for him to have that clutch moment and end the game with a touchdown.”

Stock down

S K’Von Wallace had a holding penalty on a punt and a 30-yard pass interference penalty on Sunday.

Injuries

CB Kamari Lassiter missed Sunday’s game with ankle and knee injuries and it’s unclear if he’ll be ready to play against the Steelers. … RB Jawhar Jordan left Sunday’s game with an ankle injury.

Key numbers

9 — Sunday’s win was Houston’s ninth straight, which ties the longest winning streak in franchise history.

12 — The Texans’ 12 wins ties the franchise record for most wins in a regular season. The 2012 team went 12-4 in a 16-game season.

Next steps

The Texans look to eliminate their recent defensive lapses and build on the strong first half they had on offense Sunday when they travel to meet the Steelers.

