Seahawks ace final regular-season test, shut down 49ers and enter playoffs as No.1 seed

For the Seattle Seahawks to put the finishing touches on a standout season and secure the No. 1 seed in the NFC, they would first have to slow down a red-hot San Francisco 49ers offense.

Not only did Seattle keep San Francisco’s offense at bay, the Seahawks throttled the 49ers, limiting them to 173 yards of total offense and only three points in a division-clinching 13-3 victory. The defensive performance was no small feat considering the 49ers had scored 127 points over their previous three games with quarterback Brock Purdy back at the helm.

“That was key,” said linebacker Ernest Jones IV. “The 49ers have been scoring at will. They haven’t been punting. We know our style of play. Let’s just go out there, play how we know how to play and let’s just see what happens. Let’s see what they have. And for us to come out there and hold them to three points, that’s huge.”

As has been the case all season for the Seahawks, who set a franchise record with their 14th win of the season and led the NFL in scoring defense, there were many contributors. Safety Nick Emmanwori led the team with seven tackles, once again demonstrating why Seattle was wise to trade up and take the rookie safety with a second-round pick in the 2025 draft.

“I’m really proud of Nick,” said coach Mike Macdonald. “I mean, he had a great game. He had a bunch of tackles and he earned this. He’s a great player and it’s obviously great to have him.”

Emmanwori was not alone in making life difficult for the 49ers’ 10th-ranked scoring offense. Linebacker Drake Thomas intercepted Purdy on a fluke play, good for the Seahawks’ 18th interception of the season. Seattle has been among the league leaders in generating takeaways, and wrapped up the year with 25, good for sixth-most in the NFL.

“We have a special group,” Thomas said. “The way we come to work every single day. Like I said, we come with the right mentality. Taking each day like it’s the most important thing, and I think the results speak for themselves.”

What’s working

Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet continue to make life difficult for opposing defenses. Saturday marked the third straight game in which Seattle rushed for more than 163 yards, racking up 180 yards on the ground.

What needs help

Quarterback Sam Darnold, who leads the NFL in turnovers with 20, had a nearly flawless game against San Francisco. Darnold completed 20 of 26 passes for 198 yards with no interceptions, and produced a QB rating of 97.9, his highest since Week 14 against the Atlanta Falcons.

However, Darnold also fumbled, though Charbonnet recovered it. Darnold has had issues with fumbles all season and it’s crucial he correct that as the Seahawks begin their title pursuit.

Stock up

Wide receiver Rashid Shaheed continues to be a force in the return game. He returned two punts for 30 yards, and brought back a kickoff 34 yards as well. The Seahawks are averaging the third-most punt return yards per game in the NFL, and are tied for the league lead in touchdowns (two).

Stock down

Kicker Jason Myers had a rare down game, going just 2 for 4 while missing from 47 yards and 26 yards. Myers had converted 18 straight field goal attempts heading into Saturday’s game.

Injuries

LT Josh Jones, who started in place of Charles Cross, left briefly in the second half but quickly returned. After Saturday’s game, Macdonald was optimistic about the Seahawks getting Cross and injured safety Coby Bryant back for the playoffs.

Key number

12 — times the Seahawks have won their division during their 50 seasons in existence. Ten of those division titles have come in the NFC West since switching conferences ahead of the 2002 season.

Next steps

The Seahawks received a first-round bye and will host the lowest remaining seed on Jan. 17 or Jan. 18.

