Packers ready for new start in playoffs after closing regular season with four straight losses

The Green Bay Packers believe their lack of momentum heading into the postseason shouldn’t make much of a difference now that they’re in the playoffs.

Green Bay’s recent history tells a different story.

Two years ago, the Packers won their last three regular-season games to sneak into the playoffs and then upset the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card round before squandering a fourth-quarter lead at San Francisco in the divisional round.

Last season, the Packers dropped their final two regular-season games and then lost 22-10 at Philadelphia in the opening round of the playoffs.

Now the Packers (9-7-1) are heading into the postseason on an even longer slide after losing their last four games. That skid included a 22-16 overtime defeat on the road against the Chicago Bears, the team the Packers will face Saturday night in the wild-card round of the playoffs.

“I’m definitely confident in everybody in this locker room,” safety Evan Williams said after the Packers’ 16-3 loss at Minnesota on Sunday. “I feel like we have all the pieces necessary to get this done, go all the way. I think it’s just about playing with the edge, playing with that little bit of extra energy.”

There’s not much to read into the Packers’ performance Sunday since they rested most of their top players to assure they’re as healthy as possible for the playoffs. But the three losses leading up to Sunday’s game offer cause for concern.

Green Bay blew second-half leads at Denver and Chicago and allowed 307 yards rushing while falling 41-24 at home to the Baltimore Ravens. The Packers defense struggled without Pro Bowl pass rusher Micah Parsons, who tore his anterior cruciate ligament at Denver.

But being in control most of the way in their loss at Chicago gives them reason to believe they can beat the Bears (11-6) this time around. The Packers and Bears split their two regular-season meetings, with the home team winning each time.

“I think our guys are excited,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said. “They’re excited for the challenge. They’re excited for the opportunity. And that’s how we’re going to attack it, and that’s our mindset. Because right now, when you get to the postseason, everybody’s 0-0. It’s a, I mean, it’s a clean slate, so we have an opportunity, and that’s all you can ask for.”

What’s working

After the Packers lost WR Christian Watson to a torn ACL in their 2025 regular-season finale, their main objective for this game was to avoid any major injuries. They accomplished that for the most part.

What needs help

Resting their starters means the Packers could be dealing with a rust factor as they head into the postseason. QB Jordan Love hasn’t played since a helmet-to-helmet hit in the second quarter of the Dec. 20 loss at Chicago sent him into concussion protocol. He has since been cleared, but that long layoff is concerning. … Green Bay’s run defense also must perform much better. The Packers allowed 150 yards rushing against Chicago and then got steamrolled by Baltimore’s Derrick Henry, who ran for 216 yards against the Packers. The Vikings gained 137 yards on 31 carries against a Green Bay defense that consisted primarily of backups.

Stock up

Just four days after the Packers claimed him off waivers from the Dallas Cowboys, CB Trevon Diggs played nearly half the defensive snaps Sunday and performed well. LaFleur didn’t rule out the possibility of starting Diggs against the Bears. “I think everything’s up for discussion,” LaFleur said. … DL Barryn Sorrell and DL Brenton Cox capitalized on their increased playing time. Each of them recorded a sack. … P Daniel Whelan averaged 53.9 yards on his eight attempts. He landed five of his eight punts inside the Minnesota 20-yard line and had one touchback.

Stock down

WR Matthew Golden played the entire game but had just one catch for 8 yards, though the Packers attempted only 11 passes. The rookie first-round draft pick finished the regular season with 29 catches for 361 yards and no touchdowns.

Injuries

WR/CB Bo Melton left the game after hurting his knee in the second quarter. S Javon Bullard also hurt his knee late in the game, though LaFleur and Bullard both expressed confidence he’d be ready for the playoffs. “I’m good,” Bullard said after the game.

Key number

4 — The Packers are the fourth team ever to reach the playoffs after losing at least four straight games to close the regular season. The others were the 1986 New York Jets, 1999 Detroit Lions and 2024 Pittsburgh Steelers. The only team in that group to win a playoff game was the Jets, who beat the Kansas City Chiefs in a wild-card matchup before losing to Cleveland in overtime in the divisional round.

Next steps

This will be the third time the Packers and Bears have faced off in the postseason. The Bears won a Western Division playoff game over the Packers 33-14 at Chicago’s Wrigley Field on Dec. 14, 1941. The Packers beat the Bears 21-14 in an NFC championship game at Soldier Field on Jan. 23, 2011.

