Jaguars coach Liam Coen deserves credit for growth of QB Trevor Lawrence and others

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars won the AFC South, in part, because first-year head coach Liam Coen and his staff got several guys to play well above expectations.

Developing talent? Unleashing potential? Pushing the right buttons? Coen prefers to call it growth, which rarely has been witnessed to this extent over the last two-plus decades in Jacksonville.

Regardless of the wording, it’s considered a key to Jacksonville (13-4) winning the franchise’s most games since 1999 and earning its third home playoff game over the past 26 seasons.

The Jaguars, the AFC’s No. 3 seed, will host sixth-seeded Buffalo (12-5) and Pro Bowl quarterback Josh Allen on Sunday. And the Jags hope to continue getting significant contributions from players who were on the verge of being written off in Jacksonville:

— Trevor Lawrence. The fifth-year quarterback is playing as well as anyone in the league. He has 24 total touchdowns during Jacksonville’s eight-game winning streak, including 19 passing and five rushing, and is making a strong case for comeback player of the year after his 2024 season ended with shoulder surgery and a frightening concussion caused by an illegal hit.

— Devin Lloyd. The fourth-year linebacker is tied for second in the NFL with six takeaways, including a career-high five interceptions that includes a 99-yard TD, and will be in high demand in free agency.

— Antonio Johnson. The third-year safety also has five interceptions, including one he returned 58 yards for a score in a 41-7 rout against Tennessee on Sunday. Three others came on final drives against the New York Jets, Indianapolis and Houston.

— Parker Washington. The third-year receiver has more catches (58), yards (847) and touchdowns (7) this season than he had in his first two years combined. He has become one of Lawrence’s most trusted targets.

Throw in left tackle Cole Van Lanen, cornerback Jarrian Jones, tight end Quintin Morris and defensive tackle Matt Dickerson — guys who were either on the bench (Van Lanen and Jones), on the practice squad (Morris) or even on the street (Dickerson) at some point this season — and Coen deserves credit for finding them more prominent roles.

Those are the kind of deft moves that should earn Coen coach of the year consideration around the league.

“It’s not always perfect, but it’s been a fun progression,” Lawrence said. “He’s a helluva coach, and I’m glad he’s here in Jacksonville and very thankful for him.”

What’s working

The Jaguars ended up leading the league in run defense for the first time in franchise history. They allowed 85.6 yards a game and became the third team since 2000 to not allow a 75-yard rusher in a single game. Indianapolis’ Jonathan Taylor came the closest, running for 74 and 70 yards in two meetings.

What needs help

Jacksonville’s ground attack slowed to a crawl against Tennessee. The Jags finished with 64 yards rushing, their second fewest of the season. They failed to top 125 yards in their last six games, a potential concern heading into the playoffs.

A shuffled offensive line has been part of the issue, but Coen suggested the need for staying on blocks longer and finding holes that are there.

Stock up

Cam Little has a big leg and probably should have been the AFC’s Pro Bowl kicker. He drilled a 67-yarder to end the first half against Tennessee, giving him the longest outdoor field goal in NFL history. He made a 68-yarder indoors against Las Vegas in early November for the NFL record. He also hit a 70-yarder against Pittsburgh in the preseason.

Stock down

Jaguars defensive tackle Arik Armstead needed 1 1/2 sacks in the finale to earn a $1 million bonus for reaching seven this season. But he played only 24 snaps and had a tackle in the blowout. Armstead doesn’t have a sack since mid-November and continues to deal with a hand injury.

Injuries

Van Lanen injured his right knee late in the game and was having more tests. The Jaguars expect RG Patrick Mekari (back) to return this week after a two-week absence.

Key number

4-1 — The team’s record in home playoff games, with the loss coming against Tennessee in the 1999 AFC championship game. The Jaguars are 2-0 since, with wins against Buffalo (2017) and the Los Angeles Chargers (2022).

Next steps

The Jaguars need to find ways to run more effectively, especially in the playoffs. They are averaging 91.2 yards a game on the ground over their last six.

