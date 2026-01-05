Falcons owner Blank reveals plan for management changes following the firings of Morris and Fontenot

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank released a letter to fans on Monday to announce Sunday…

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank released a letter to fans on Monday to announce Sunday night’s firings of coach Raheem Morris and general manager Terry Fontenot are not the only moves planned in an attempt to end the team’s streak of eight consecutive losing seasons.

Blank also unveiled upper management changes, including the addition of a new president of football who will be hired from outside the organization.

The new president will report to Blank and will replace Greg Beadles as the head of football operations. Beadles was named president and chief executive officer of the Falcons and will oversee business operations.

In his new role, Beadles replaces Rich McKay, who will continue as CEO of AMB Sports and Entertainment with responsibilities including the role of Mercedes-Benz Stadium in this year’s World Cup and plans for Atlanta’s 2028 Super Bowl.

The firings of Morris and Fontenot were announced hours after Sunday’s 19-17 win over the New Orleans Saints. The Falcons capped their second straight 8-9 season under Morris with four consecutive wins but haven’t enjoyed a winning season or appeared in the playoffs since 2017.

“No statement can change the disappointment of the past several seasons,” Blank said in the letter to fans released by the team on social media. “I know we have fallen short of the standard you expect and we as an organization have for ourselves. That responsibility rests with me.”

The moves came after Blank hired the consulting firm Sportsology to study the Falcons. Sportsology previously worked with Blank’s Major League Soccer franchise, Atlanta United.

The Falcons search for a new coach and GM begins immediately. An executive search firm, ZRG Partners, will assist on the coach search and Sportsology will be involved in the search for a new general manager.

First priority

The immediate focus will be finding the new president of football, who will be involved in the search for the new coach and GM.

“The leader in this new role will set the vision and identity for our team,” Blank said. “Our new head coach and general manager will report to the new president of football. … We plan to move quickly on this hire so the new president of football can be fully involved in the selection of our new leaders in the head coach and general manager roles.”

Team meeting

Morris and Fontenot led a team meeting at the Falcons’ practice facility on Monday morning.

“They let everybody know they were proud of the way we finished, especially after being eliminated (from playoff contention),” said linebacker Josh Woods.

“It obviously wasn’t a joyful meeting. Everybody was kind of somber.”

Woods said Morris, who remained upbeat even during a five-game losing streak which doomed the season, “made football fun again.”

Long snapper Liam McCullough said Morris and Fontenot “are two great, phenomenal people. … It’s a somber day because of the people we are losing.”

Sales pitch

The Falcons won’t have a first-round draft pick in this year’s NFL draft and the status of quarterback Michael Penix Jr. for the start of the season is uncertain as he recovers from reconstructive left knee surgery. Meanwhile, veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins’ status must be determined. He referred to the 2025 season as a contract year because of speculation he could be cut to save salary cap space.

Despite those questions, Blank told fans he believes the Falcons will be an attractive landing spot for a new coach, GM and president of football.

“While I’m very disappointed the Falcons will not be in the playoffs this year, I believe our football team has a solid core of outstanding veterans and exciting young talent that will make all of these open positions highly attractive to an array of top leaders who can come in, get to work and lead our team back to the standard we expect,” Blank said.

The team’s biggest star is running back Bijan Robinson, who set a team record with 2,298 scrimmage yards, the 12th most all time in the league.

Sacks record

Fontenot’s final draft, including first-round picks James Pearce Jr. and Jalon Walker, laid the foundation for an improved pass rush. The Falcons set a team record with 57 sacks, including four against the Saints, after finishing next to last in the league with 31 last season.

Pearce finished with 10 1/2 sacks, the most by a Falcons player since Vic Beasley had 15 1/2 in 2016. Falcons rookies had 17 1/2 sacks.

The draft class also included safety Xavier Watts, who had five interceptions.

Next steps

The Falcons face decisions on such potential free agents as tight end Kyle Pitts, running back Tyler Allgeier, kicker Zane Gonzalez and linebacker Kaden Elliss. Perhaps the key decision is with Cousins, 37. A decision to clear cap space by releasing Cousins would force the team to look elsewhere to find insurance for Penix.

