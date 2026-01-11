Bears linebacker T.J. Edwards to miss the rest of the season with leg injury

CHICAGO (AP) — Bears linebacker T.J. Edwards is expected to miss the rest of the season after he hurt his…

CHICAGO (AP) — Bears linebacker T.J. Edwards is expected to miss the rest of the season after he hurt his left leg Saturday night in a 31-27 victory over the Green Bay Packers in the wild-card round of the NFL playoffs.

Coach Ben Johnson said it looks like Edwards “had a fibula fracture which we’ll take him out for the rest of the season here.”

Edwards went down early in the second quarter after his left foot got caught up with the leg of Packers receiver Christian Watson and bent awkwardly. He was fitted with an air cast before he was carted away.

The 29-year-old Edwards was limited to 10 games during the regular season because of injuries. He returned an interception 34 yards for a touchdown in Chicago’s 42-38 loss at San Francisco on Dec. 28.

Edwards signed a two-year contract extension with Chicago in April.

