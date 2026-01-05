49ers face another hurdle after loss to Seahawks sends them on the road for the playoffs

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — This season has been full of obstacles for the San Francisco 49ers, with defensive stars…

The Niners overcame all of that to make it back to the playoffs but now face another hurdle after a 13-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday night sends them on the road as a wild-card team instead of sitting at home with a first-round bye.

San Francisco (12-5) will open the postseason at defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia (11-6) on Sunday, looking to rebound from the loss to Seattle that cost it the No. 1 seed.

“I don’t think we cared who we played,” coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday. “The main thing was knowing that you’ve got to go to three on the road to get there to the last game of the season as opposed to two games at home to get there. So, that was the biggest thing in playing the hard way. Right now, you can’t get picky about who you play, whether it’s the defending champs or whether it’s the seventh seed. This is the playoffs.”

After rolling into the finale on a six-game winning streak with the league’s most potent offense since Purdy returned in Week 11, the Niners fell flat against the much stouter Seahawks defense.

The offense punted twice as many times against Seattle (four) as it did in three games combined in December (two) as the running game never got going, Purdy faced heavy pressure and the pass catchers couldn’t generate much after the catch.

The defense was gashed on the ground and struggled to get off the field on third down.

It added up to the team’s first loss since Week 10 against the Rams and will force the 49ers to regroup quickly before taking on the Eagles.

“I don’t think our confidence is wavering at all,” Pro Bowl fullback Kyle Juszczyk said. “I like the mindset of, ‘Nothing has gone right for this team this year, so why would we have it any other way right now?’ Let’s do it the hard way. That’s kind of been the theme of the season. So let’s just lean into that.”

What’s working

Field goal game. Eddy Pineiro made a 48-yard FG for San Francisco’s only points and finished the season 28 for 29, with the only miss coming from 64 yards out in Week 16. But one of the biggest boosts for the 49ers this season has been the poor kicking by their opponents. After benefiting from a league-low two missed FGs in 2024, the Niners’ opponents missed a league-high 11 this season, including two by Seattle that kept San Francisco in the game.

What needs help

Tackling. The 49ers allowed a season-worst 180 yards rushing as they gave up big holes and struggled to tackle Seattle’s running backs. San Francisco had 18 missed tackles, according to Pro Football Focus, with LB Tatum Bethune having five and S Malik Mustapha three.

“We said it during the game and it’s only more evident after: 18 missed tackles were way too much,” Shanahan said.

Stock up

CB Upton Stout. One of the few bright spots on the defense was the play of its rookie slot cornerback. He had six tackles and allowed only 2 yards receiving on three targets, according to PFF.

Stock down

LT Austen Pleasants. After performing admirably after Pro Bowler Trent Williams got hurt last week, Pleasants struggled in his first career start against a much tougher defense from Seattle. Pleasants allowed three pressures, according to PFF, and also struggled in the running game as San Francisco was unable to generate anything on runs to the left side.

Injuries

LB Tatum Bethune will miss the rest of the season with a groin injury. … LT Trent Williams (hamstring) and WR Ricky Pearsall (knee, ankle) will be evaluated later this week to determine whether they can return after missing Week 18. … LB Dee Winters (ankle), LB Luke Gifford (quadriceps) and DL Keion White (hamstring) will all be evaluated later this week. … S Ji’Ayir Brown (rib) and DT Kalia Davis (knee tendinitis) are day to day.

Key stat

One. The 49ers were held to just one first down rushing for the entire game, marking the third time that had happened in nine seasons with Shanahan as coach. San Francisco also had one first down on the ground in the 2021 NFC title game loss to the Los Angeles Rams and in a home win over Arizona in 2019.

Next steps

The 49ers will face the Eagles for the third time in the postseason. They won a wild-card game at home 14-0 in the 1996 season and lost 31-7 in the 2022 NFC title game after Purdy injured his elbow in the first quarter.

