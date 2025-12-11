Steelers LB TJ Watt hospitalized after experiencing discomfort in his lungs

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers star outside linebacker T.J. Watt is in the hospital after experiencing discomfort in his lungs.…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers star outside linebacker T.J. Watt is in the hospital after experiencing discomfort in his lungs.

Coach Mike Tomlin said the seven-time All-Pro and 2021 NFL Defensive Player of the Year was sent to the hospital for evaluation on Wednesday after experiencing discomfort while receiving treatment.

Watt was scheduled to undergo testing on Thursday, Tomlin said.

“He and I communicated last night,” Tomlin said. “He was comfortable and that’s all I have really at this point.”

The Steelers had the day off on Wednesday, an adjustment to their schedule this week to accommodate playing against Miami on Monday night in Week 15. It’s common for players to come in during their days off to receive medical treatment.

Tomlin saw Watt in the cafeteria on Wednesday, which is when Tomlin said he became “aware” of what he described as Watt’s “lung situation.”

Watt had been on the injury report last week with a toe problem but was ready in time to make his 56th straight regular-season start for the Steelers (7-6).

Asked if Watt had been dealing with any sort of prior injury that could be in any way related to the discomfort, Tomlin said, “Not to my knowledge, particularly in game or after the game, nothing.”

Watt has led the NFL in sacks three times in his nine seasons, all with the Steelers. He tied a league record in 2021 when he finished the year with 22 1/2 sacks.

Watt has seven sacks in 2025 and recently surpassed his older brother and three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt on the league’s career sack list when he recorded his 115th last month.

“I haven’t talked to TJ but I would never bet against anybody in the Watt family of being able to deal with something small or large and getting back on the field as quickly as possible,” Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said.

While Watt has just seven sacks — putting him on pace for the fewest over the course of a season in which he’s played at least 13 games since his rookie year in 2017 — he remains a singularly disruptive force that requires constant attention from opponents, usually in the form of double teams.

Alex Highsmith and Nick Herbig will start against the Dolphins if Watt is unable to go. Highsmith, Watt’s longtime running mate, has endured a bumpy season of his own. Highsmith has missed four games due to various injuries, but he also had the game-sealing sack in the final moments of last Sunday’s win at Baltimore that pushed the Steelers back atop the AFC North.

“When he’s healthy, boy, he’s good,” defensive coordinator Teryl Austin said. “And I thought he was really good last week. … Obviously, you know, everybody remembers the sack to end the game, but the dirty work stuff that he did all game in terms of setting edges and really being really physical at the point of attack, that’s the stuff that he really brings.”

Highsmith’s concern isn’t about his role but Watt, who is dealing with what Highsmith called a “scary situation.”

“I’ve just been praying for him,” Highsmith said. “I know he’s getting better.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.